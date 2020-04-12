100 years ago
Now along with the housing problem, the sanitation problem, the juvenile delinquency problem and a few other problems which the community betterment survey has called attention to, there comes another problem – baffling in all of its phases to mere man – the problem of how to get enough clothes on the backs and — well, this is not an anatomical essay – of the fair sex to save them from falling victims to any of the different brands of pulmonary disease and protect male promenaders from shocks, that while perhaps less deadly than the pneumonia germ, are not without a noticeable effect in upsetting normality.
Where there is much smoke, the sage, said, there is likely to be a small blaze and from the discussion of the topic of women’s dress, or lack of it, heard in a good many different circles, the writer gathers that a small conflagration regarding the décolleté dress is under headway in Klamath Falls. The ultra conservatives declare in unmeasured terms against the situation, which they assert has gone too far by several inches, viewed upwards or downwards, and by several layers viewed front or back.
“They’re a bony bunch of busy bodies,” is the declaration of the radical element, who evidently believe that the light of their pulchritudinous charms should not be concealed under a bushel – nor yet a small fraction of that measurement – “and that ‘bony’ applies both below and above the thorax. Just because they can’t change what Nature gave ‘em to conform with the latest styles, they want everybody to stop being stylish.”
It’s nothing against the fertility of Klamath county to say that it is not a fig-growing region, and at the present rate of progress toward the prevailing mode of dress in Eden, perhaps it’s just as well. It may stave off temporarily that return to the earliest mode of dress which the prophets predict, as far as this locality is concerned.
Just now the weather is on the side of the righteous and the enveloping cloak is a protection to the pedestrian’s vision on the street, but a round of shops and offices would convince the most unobservant, maintain the critics, that “something should be done about it.” Abandonment of the street wrap when milady settles down to her day’s employment reveals exactly what the world is coming to – or perhaps more exactly – where it started from, the critics declare.
- The Evening Herald, April 16, 1920
50 years ago
Danny Miles, a former Pacific Northwest small college football star, was named to the Oregon Tech physical education staff this morning during a press conference held by Al Geiss, director of information at OTI.
It was related that Miles would be the backfield football mentor and assistant basketball coach and would work under head football coach Neil Garrett and the Owls’ head basketball mentor Jim Partlow.
He was an all-around athlete at Southern Oregon College in Ashland, where he played football, basketball and baseball.
Miles, who served as an assistant to Klamath Union baseball coach Earl Huffman in 1969, handled Mazama School basketball and football teams.
- Herald and News, April 17, 1970
25 years ago
A final report is a month or so away, but feedback from the initial Dan O’Brien Citizenship Decathlon shows enthusiastic support for the program.
“Where it was the most successful is where the teachers were most involved,” said Cecilia Amuchastegui, Mills Elementary School principal, and one of the originators of the pilot project.
The pilot program, for students in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades, was designed like a decathlon, with 10 events, each with a maximum 1,000 points.
The 10 categories for which points are awarded are:
1. Attendance
2. Show characteristics of being a good friend
3. Show responsibility by completing assignments
4. Show good self-discipline and be respectful of schoolmates and adults
5. Time spent tutoring younger students
6. Community service
7. Demonstrate skills in four basic math concepts
8. Hours of reading verified
9. Three written goals
10. Physical fitness
Roosevelt Elementary had one of the largest participation levels of the Citizenship Decathlon.
- Herald and News, April 18, 1995
10 years ago
More than a hundred dancers turned out for a “Rain Dance” dance Saturday night at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds. The event was a combination community celebration and a foot-stomping-good-time effort to appease the rain gods in the face of a drought year.
Depending on spring rains, farms and ranchers who rely on irrigation water from Upper Klamath Lake will receive only a third of their normal supply.
The dance was the brainstorm of Dave Misso, president of the Tulelake Chamber of Commerce. Along with the dancing for rain, he said, a major goal was to offer an excuse for fun times in a community depressed by the prospect of limited water for irrigators.
“I came here to help Tulelake and visit with people,” said Matt Huffman, who farms south of Newell and waved off any discussion of this summer’s farming prospects. “Rain dance is a good idea. We do need rain.”
- Herald and News, April 13, 2010