100 years ago
A somewhat prolonged and involuntary bath fell to the lot of Ollie Hector, son of Mr. and Mrs. O.M. Hector, Saturday afternoon, but this plunge was without the pleasures always incidental in the baths enjoyed in the tub at home. Briefly told, Ollie ventured too far on the ice on the west side of the lake and fell into the coldest water he had ever experienced.
It appears that Peter Motschenbacker, Richard Bogue, and Ollie went to the hill on the west side of the lake to get Christmas trees. During a lull in their search, Richard, it is said, bantered Ollie regarding his temerity in venturing upon the ice. Ollie walked out a short distance and then started back to shore. Continued bantering caused him to start out on the ice again, and suddenly he broke through the ice and disappeared. The next time he appeared above the ice, Richard extended a willow limb which had been given him by Peter. The limb proved frail and snapped in two. By this time Peter had reached the scene with a Christmas tree and with the assistance of Richard, extended the tree out over the hole in the ice. Ollie grasped it finally and was pulled to safety. Ollie appears to be no worse because of his experience, but Mrs. Hector was almost prostrated by the accident. There was 10 feet of water, where young Hector went in it is said.
The Evening Herald, December 20, 1920
50 years ago
It was the second annual “miniskirt” contest at Oregon Technical Institute Saturday and if the midi is still alive, it is not at OTI. This year’s contest drew 14 contestants and it was hard for judges to decide the winner. The rules said the winner was to be determined by the highest percentage of legs shown, as computed by engineering students with slide rules. The winner with over 400 out of 500 points, was Dianna Gettling. Master of ceremonies Gene McIntyre gave Dianna a $25 savings bond.
Herald and News, December 14, 1970
25 years ago
Residents of the Pacific Terrace neighborhood might have been a little suspicious Saturday if they saw Kevin Spencer walking by their house, making queer noises and glaring through a set of binoculars. “Bissshhh, bissshhh, bissshhh, bissshhh, bissshhh.”
That’s bird talk which, being translated means something like “Hey! Let’s have a look at you.”
Spencer and his birding partner, Chuck Kisling, were hiking up and down streets on the city’s north side, taking a count of birds in the area.
Along with thousands of other people across the county, Spencer and Kisling were conducting the 96th annual Christmas bird count, a volunteer project coordinated by the National Audubon Society.
The counting will continue through the end of December with organized counts planned in Tulelake and Summer Lake this week, and Adel and Hart Mountain next week.
The Herald and News, December 17, 1995
10 years ago
Henley High School students checking rodent traps near the school as part of an ongoing science project Friday unleashed a stench that permeated the school and sent six students home.
The culprit was a skunk, caught in one of the traps. It escaped but left its mark.
“It was a rodeo from the get-go,” said science teacher Chuck Shannon.
The incident started innocently enough.
Shannon’s field biology class had been working on a “mark and capture” study where students constructed traps to catch rodents. The rodents are marked and released. Based on the number of repeat captures, students are able to determine an estimate of nearby species populations through a formula call the Lincoln Index.
Then they saw the skunk dragging one of the traps around. Shannon and his students concocted a plan to get the trap off. They wore gloves in case the rodent bit, pinned its tail down with a board and threw a towel over it to avoid getting sprayed.
“It started off pretty good,” Shannon said. “They actually got the thing’s tail pinned down.”
The one student lost his grip on the tail and the skunk fought back.
“I’d never seen one discharge before,” Shannon said, “You can literally see fluid coming out of that gland. It’s quite a bit different than when you run over one on the road.”
The Herald and News, December 15, 2010