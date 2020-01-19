100 years ago
The special service in the Presbyterian church last evening was very interesting. Its particular object was to commemorate the passing of the national prohibition amendment.
Rev. E. P. Lawrence reviewed briefly the prohibitory measures that have been passed since the beginning of the movement against alcoholic liquors, showed the growth in moral sentiment, and mentioned the different agencies that have been instrumental in winning the long fight against alcohol.
Fred Baker spoke on the difficulties in the past of enforcing the law on Indian reservations and in army camps, and pointed out the need of a strong public sentiment to support any law in order to have it successfully enforced.
R. C. Grosbeck, attorney, outlined the gradual conversion of the business world to the fact that the sale of alcoholic drink did nothing to create wealth or capital, but was rather a destroying factor. Sheriff Geo. L. Humphrey spoke of the need of every citizen feeling his responsibility to aid the officers of the law in every way possible. W. S. Slough recalled the difficulties of law enforcement in the past, but on account of the growth of public opinion in favor of the law, predicted a brighter day in the future. All the speakers called upon patriotic citizens to support the officers of the law in their duties and to continue the fight against intoxicating liquors until not only national but world-wide prohibition is established.
— Evening Herald, Jan. 19, 1920
50 years ago
Klamath County commissioners and the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce did not know the extent of the recent win of the film, “Southern Oregon – Land of Fulfillment,” until hearing this week from the co-sponsors of the Second Annual Travel Film Festival, Anaheim, Calif.
The film, submitted by the commissioners and the chamber here for the Livable Southern Oregon Association, which had the film made for tourist promotion, took first place at the festival as the “best film by a travel promotion association.”
Winners in other categories and the grand prize winner were all foreign-made films.
The festival, co-sponsored by Sunset Magazine and H. Werner Buck Enterprises, Anaheim, attracted many competitive films, as indicated by a long list of honor awards and certificates of excellence.
“Southern Oregon – Land of Fulfillment” is a color-sound movie depicting scenic and tourist attractions of this portion of the state. Klamath, Jackson, Lake, Douglas and Josephine counties participated in having it made as a LSOA project, and the film was warmly received after first viewing last year.
— Herald and News, Jan. 23, 1970
25 years ago
The guys are enjoying themselves.
Nearly 100 youngsters and 39 adults are learning the joys of life in the snow during the annual Klamath District Freeze-O-Ree.
Boy Scouts, their dads and scout leaders have spent the past few days and nights camping in the snow, doing friendly combat in competitive events like “Lash for Knots,” “Trail Scent,” “Game Show” and “Time Lapse,” and munching down bountiful supplies of food.
Actually, it’s not all guys.
“I don’t know how many years I’ve been doing this,” confessed Susie Culp, scoutmaster for Keno-based Troop 40. “I received a 10-year pin a few years ago.”
Culp and her husband, Don, are among the adults supervising the troop’s 14 boys. They’ve done a good job. Following a camp inspection Saturday morning by chairman Ted Yarosh, the troop received one of the two perfect rankings.
Like 12 other troops, the Keno troop carefully pre-planned its outing by toting water, firewood, camping gear and food – lots of food – to its snowy camp near the Klamath Barn, a Winema National Forest facility just a short distance from the Westside Road near Rocky Point.
Scouts and adults began arriving Friday. They’ll close out camp and return to Klamath Falls, Keno, Tulelake and Bonanza following Sunday morning’s closing events.
— Herald and News, Jan. 22, 1995
10 years ago
“No, no,” one observer helping two beginning players instructed. “This is chess, not checkers. You can’t hop over someone else.”
Not everyone at the 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have A Dream” Chess Tournament at Fairview Elementary School was experienced, but 90 people – from neophytes to veterans – tested their skills during the day-long competition.
A wide cross-section of participants, from first graders to adults and from home schoolers to students from Klamath Falls, Bonanza and Gilchrist, participated in the annual tourney.
Audrey Poudrier, a Fairview teacher who again served as the tournament host, said 36 of the participants were first to sixth graders from Fairview.
Students competed in three categories, with 38 primary (kindergarten through fifth grade), 30 middle (sixth through eighth grade) and 11 high school (ninth through 12th grade) players. In a first for the annual event, adults were allowed, with 11 participating.
— Herald and News, Jan. 19, 2010