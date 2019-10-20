100 years ago
City Attorney Carnahan has a job on hand. To take steps – not to dance but legal steps – against obnoxious forms of dancing, by drafting an ordinance regulating the forms of terpsichorean art that may be publicly demonstrated, is the task delegated to its legal representative by the city council last night. The attorney is now investigating certain legal terms that will define the “shimmy” and other dances which certain of the city fathers deem demoralizing.
— Evening Herald, Oct. 21, 1919
50 years ago
Work on completion of the Klamath County Museum is progressing, but Curator William Burk has not set a date for opening of the exhibits to the public.
The county museum, which was housed in the county library building until a few months ago, will reopen in the former armory building at 1451 Main St.
The building was jointly owned by the county and the City of Klamath Falls. The latter, however, turned over its share in the old National Guard Armory for a nominal fee.
When completed, the museum will show the development of Klamath County from its earliest days to the present.
Arrangement of the exhibits is made in such a way that they will portray the natural history as well as the history of man in the county.
The fauna and flora and the geological structure of the area will be emphasized.
A special section is devoted to the Modoc War, since Klamath County was closely involved in this.
There will be a stockmen’s alcove to show the development of the cattle industry, the horses and sheep in this area.
The forest industry will have a special section and, of course, the Air Force at Kingsley Field.
Relics of world wars are on display and Burk said there is even a part of a Japanese balloon which fell into the woods in Klamath County, killing six people. Burk said this balloon caused the only casualties of World War II in North America.
The stage of the old building will show four old-time settings: a school room, a doctor’s office, a blacksmith shop and a living room.
— Herald and News, Oct. 21, 1969
25 years ago
Bransons could spring up all over the place.
A multibillion-dollar proposal to build a country-western music city – along the lines of Branson in southwestern Missouri – north of Red Bluff, Calif., has cleared a major hurdle.
Celebrity City of California LTD received the zone change it needs to transform 3,200 acres about nine miles north of the northern California community into a teeming center of country music-related activity.
The Celebrity City project mirrors the Klamath Falls Western Theater plan: Copy Branson’s successful country western theater scene.
Red Bluff’s push for the finish line has at least one Klamath Falls Western Theaters’ proponent frustrated. Dave Henzel, a candidate for Klamath County commissioner, has been promoting Western Theaters for some time.
Klamath Falls, he said, was way ahead of both Red Bluff and Gilroy, Calif., which too has plans to simulate Branson.
The Celebrity City plan doesn’t mean death for Western Theaters though, he said. Klamath County with its embarrassment of environmental riches, could still transform itself into a world-class tourist destination.
Red Bluff can’t compare, he said. “You go to Red Bluff and it’s hot.”
Nor is there a shortage of money interested in coming to Klamath Falls – once there is some sort of plan for the future in place, Henzel said. “I can tell you we have so much money interested in Klamath Falls it would stagger you,” he said.
— Herald and News, Oct. 21, 1994
10 years ago
Volunteer event producer Russ McMahon hopes to turn a South Spring Street warehouse into a 1930s-era speakeasy in an effort to raise money for the Ross Ragland Theater.
The warehouse on Thursday will open as The Joy Ride Jazz Club, with period cars, live music and alcohol. Dancing is encouraged as are semi-formal attire or mobster wear, McMahon said. Events begin at 6:30 p.m. at 461 S. Spring St.
Harold Heaton is providing the warehouse and supplying a few 1930s and ‘40s cars from his classic car collection as decorations, McMahon said.
Katie Harman Ebner, a former Miss America, will be singing songs from the era.
— Herald and News, Oct. 25, 2009