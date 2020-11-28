100 years ago
Power failures to individual customers, blocked streets, the danger of falling tree limbs and the danger of children getting too close to downed power wires have been the main concern of Klamath Falls area residents since the snowstorm Friday and Saturday that dropped an estimated 15 inches of snow.
“Power lines were broken and fell to the ground. Children should be warned to stay away from any such wire,” said Russ Sanderlin, district superintendent of Pacific Power and Light.
And Paul Hamblin, Klamath Falls street superintendent, said,”I would like to warn people to be careful when walking under trees. A person stands a chance of getting hit on the head by a falling limb. There are still many loose broken branches caught in the tops of trees.
“It will be a major job to clean them out,” Hamelin said.
At times Friday night and Saturday morning there were as many as 2000 customers without electricity according to Sanderlin.
“Our trouble started Friday afternoon and continued through Saturday morning. We could only field 23 of 80 men locally because of the four-day holiday.
“It has been quite a mess. We have 17 men with seven trucks plus blades and loaders and sidewalk snow removal equipment on the job,” Hamblin remarked.
Evening Herald, November 29, 1920
50 years ago
The gasoline price war is still lingering on in Klamath Falls and some service station operators say the public is taking full advantage of it by buying gas to store at home.
The price per gallon of regular gas is 27.9 cents at it lowest at present.
Independent dealers list the gasoline from 29.7 to 30.9 cents per gallon.
Some of the name brand stations are as low as 33.9 cents per gallon.
Asked how long the low price will prevail, one operator said he will go along with each price competitors set. But he added that it is not good for profit to keep the war going.
The Herald and News, November 29, 1970
25 years ago
A lifelong Klamath County resident has given $1 million toward construction of a family health care center in Klamath Falls.
Mabel Liskey Henzel’s gift is the largest donation so far to the eight-month-long fund-raising campaign, which needs $3.5 million to build the center at the site of the former Eldorado hotel.
“She wanted to make a gift and help children,” said Don Russo, director of development for the Merle West Medical Center Foundation.
In recognition of Henzel’s gift, the new family health center will be named the Mabel Liskey Henzel Pavillion.
The Herald and News, November 29, 1995
10 years ago
He’s the last of his type.
Jim Day originally planned to be an automobile mechanic. But while waiting to register for classes at the former Oregon Technical Institute—then located atop Old Fort Road—he read information about taking classes in repairing typewriters and office equipment.
“I got some literature and started reading it and thought, ‘This is sounds pretty good. I can do this.’”
That was 1951.
All these years later—when a generation of young people only know typewriters as very primitive machines that served as precursors to the computer age—Day is still repairing them.
“It runs in cycles,” Day, 78, says of his home business, Jim’s Typewriter Repair. “It might be one job one week, and the next week two or three.”
That wasn’t always the case. Even before Day finished his14-month studies, he had a part-time job at the former Voight’s Office Supply on Main Street.
He left town after his marriage in 1955 and worked in Albany for years, but his wife, Sally, who was raised in Klamath Falls, missed home.
“I found there was a job opening at Shaw Stationary so I thought it was a good opportunity to get back,” he says of returning in 1963.
He spent four years at Shaw before beginning to work for Amidon’s Office Equipment, where he spent 22 years repairing typewriters and office machines.
The Herald and News, November 29, 2010