100 years ago
Guided by information given to the police department by a man whose name was not disclosed, Chief of Police Wilson this morning drove out toward Pelican City and picked up a suspicious looking trunk that had been cached in the brush. When the trunk was opened at the police station it was found to contain a quantity of banana leaves and lying snuggly beneath the leaves were two five gallon kegs of red wine, a popular beverage. The kegs formerly contained witch hazel, suggesting the importing of a flavor quite foreign to that desired by the manufacturers.
Chief Wilson managed to get his nose near enough to the contents to determine their nature, and he states that it is a light wine, containing for five percent alcohol, sufficient to place it in the prohibition class.
The Chief has placed the case in the hands of the prosecuting attorney.
The Evening Herald, November 20, 1920
50 years ago
John P. Kennedy of West Pacific Airlines of Seattle landed in an airline executive plane at Klamath Falls Municipal Airport. Kennedy was here Friday to confer with Manager Joe Sawyer of the airport about using terminal facilities, including ticket-counter space. Kennedy said his third-level, “commuter-type” airline would start regular service from here to points north such as Eugene and Salem within a month.
The Herald and News, November 16, 1970
25 years ago
Chris Lawrick planned to open his two-week vacation hunting ducks and geese at the Modoc and Tule Lake National Wildlife refuges net Alturas and Tulelake.
Oops.
Instead, the San Diego welder spent Tuesday driving his camper, with a boat in tow, in search of a place to hunt.
“I guess I’ll head back to the Ash Creek Wildlife Area. It’s a state area,” said Lawrick, just one of the would-be recreationists frustrated by the ongoing federal government shutdown..
“I planned on hunting here for at least five days. I took my vacation days. It makes you kind of sour,” growled Steve Stout who drove up from Napa, Calif., to hunt at the local refuges.
After returning from Tuesday morning’s hunt at Tule Lake, he found a notice on his vehicle’s windshield telling him that waterfowl hunting at the federal refuge is discontinued until federal services are funded.
The Herald and News, November 15, 1995
10 years ago
Rich Seaward, evidence technician with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, said television shows inaccurately portray how much time it takes to analyze evidence.
“They’ll pull a fingerprint and send it by cell phone and have a response in 30 seconds,” he said.
In reality, evidence analysis itself may not take that much time, but the waiting list to have evidence reviewed is long.
Klamath County law enforcement agencies don’t have a crime lab or access to extensive databases.
Instead, evidence collected by city police and sheriff’s office investigators must be sent to crime labs operated by the Oregon State Police.
City police detective Sgt. Rob Dentinger said it could months before the detectives get results back on fingerprints. Examinations of bodily fluids can take up to a year.
Shows such as “NCIS,” “CSI” and “Law and Order” and “Cold Cases” portray investigation and persecution of crimes, but those in law enforcement said the shows more often get it wrong.
The Herald and News, November 16, 2010