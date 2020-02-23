100 years ago
The Weed ranch of 30,000 acres on Upper Klamath Lake has been sold by the Weed heirs to D. P. Doak, San Francisco millionaire, who plans to develop it as a sugar beet ranch, according to a San Francisco newspaper. Ultimately, Doak is credited with saying, $3,000,000 will be spent in developing the property as one of the biggest beet producing farms in the country.
Doak has already made a deal with John D. and A. B. Spreckles by which these well-known beet sugar refiners intend to erect a $1,000,000 sugar factory on the ranch.
The Weed ranch is part of the reclamation district in process of organization by Doak & Brown. Plans for organization are laid, surveys made, and the machinery ready to start diking this spring.
Transportation is one of the factors in the deal that will be of interest to Klamath Falls. There is a possibility that the operators may find it more feasible to ship their product via this city, bringing it down the lake on barges from the plant. Or it may be that a S. P. spur will be built around the lake from a point on the Kirk link somewhere above Lamm’s mill, an operation attended with some engineering difficulty on account of the marshy nature of the ground. There are other rail possibilities.
The big thing, however, is the great gain that will be made in Klamath county’s productivity if the plans of the promoters are carried out; and if the Spreckles’ interests are behind the sugar producing project, it will be put through and as rapidly as possible.
— Evening Herald, Feb. 28, 1920
50 years ago
The weatherman cooperated for a big weekend in Klamath County.
Gov. Tom McCall visited the area, first attending the Malin crab feed which drew more than 500 persons to Malin Saturday night.
McCall then participated in the official opening and dedication of the new Klamath County Museum, snipping a length of old-style barbed wire to mark the occasion in lieu of the traditional ribbon-cutting.
An estimated 1,500 persons visited the museum on its opening day before and after the dedication ceremonies at which McCall spoke.
Meanwhile, at Oregon Technical Institute, a display of lunar samples and photographs opened an eight-hour display at 1 p.m. and the crowds were heavy all day.
A State Police officer on duty at the display counted more than 1,500 persons – many of whom also visited the museum Sunday. Some stood in line for nearly a half-hour to see the lunar exhibit.
— Herald and News, Feb. 23, 1970
25 years ago
A tugboat with a watery history sank off the Rocky Point Resort dock sometime Thursday night, spilling an undetermined amount of gear oil into Upper Klamath Lake.
The 40-foot tug remained submerged Saturday morning, with only the upper portion of its pilot house and an overhead crane visible above the water line. Officials, however, weren’t overly concerned about the spill’s effects.
Diesel fuel tanks also remained above the water line, sparing further contamination of the lake.
Owner Frank Morello said he rented the tug to Aqua Farms, a Portland-based company with plans to harvest algae from the lake, last summer. He recently retrieved the boat because Aqua Farms had not paid the rent, he said. It was temporarily moored at the resort when it sank.
Aqua Farms is embroiled in controversy over its plans to reinstate a harvest operation at the Fremont Bridge, where the lake drains into the Link River.
Residents, who have received support from Cell Tech, another algae harvester, object to having Aqua Farms operate in their community. They cite noise, light and traffic as potential problems with the operation.
This is the second time the tug has sunk in recent months.
It first sank off Modoc Point, where Aqua Farms has its harvesting barge, two months ago, a Klamath County Sheriff’s deputy said.
Why the tug sank, a second time, in apparently still waters, cannot be determined until it is hauled back to the surface.
Morello and a crew of workers were on hand Saturday to mop up the oil spill and tug the tug to shore, where he planned to winch it partly from the water.
— Herald and News, Feb. 25, 1995
10 years ago
The Favell Museum, which closed for January and February, will reopen Tuesday for the 2010 season.
The museum features Western art and American Indian artifacts. Originally opened in the 1970s by Gene Favell, the museum has received honors as one of the best of its kind in the nation. The varied array of exhibits includes a Charlie Russell painting, fire opal arrowhead, thousands of mounted arrowheads, American Indian beadwork, miniature firearms, woodcarvings and aboriginal tools.
Museum curator Pat McMillan said in a news release that she and museum staff kept busy during the closure. Some attended a jewelry show in Tucson, Ariz., and have many new Southwestern-style necklaces, earrings and bracelets for sale in the gift shop.
— Herald and News, Feb. 26, 2010