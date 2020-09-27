100 years ago
Seven touring cars are snowbound at Crater Lake. The stage which arrived here last night had to be hauled through three feet of snow by horses for a long distance. It was still snowing, said a report received this morning from the lake.
The Evening Herald, Sept. 23, 1920
50 years ago
Klamath County Sheriff James M. (Red) Britton is profiled in Ralph Friedman’s latest book, “A Touch of Oregon,” just off the press.
Titled, “A Maverick Sheriff,” the good humored article, accompanied by a full-page photo, quotes Britton’s views on a broad spectrum of subjects from cattle rustling to receiving confessions.
The book also contains an unusual historical article, with Collier Memorial State Park as the background, as well as profiles of Bend’s Phil Brogan, Fort Rock’s Reub Long, and Lakeview’s Bob Ogle.
Friedman is the well known author of “Oregon for the Curious.” “Tales Out of Oregon” and “Northwest Passages: A Book of Travel.”
“A Touch of Oregon: is published by Pars Publishing Co., 2845 N. E. 56th Ave., Portland.
The Herald and News, Sept. 21, 1970
25 years ago
Haley Plummer does an outstanding job as Annie. Lois Coryell’s 12-1/2 year old Golden Retriever, Dilly, from Double-C, is adorable as Sandy. You’re personally invited to attend a performance of “Annie.” Don’t miss your chance to see one of the best productions of the year! You’ll be impressed, it’s excellent.
The lead cast includes Haley Plummer, Charlie McFarlan, Bridget Wietlisbach, Arlene Gerhart, Brian Harris, Patricia Dunn, and Robert Bohnen. “Dilly”, a 12-1/2 year old Golden Retriever owned and trained by Lois Coryell of Double C Dog Training, plays the part of Sandy. There is a large supporting cast which includes the 18 voice chorus of orphans. Vick Crooks is the director of this splendid play. Pamela Sue Martin is the assistant director/stage manager. Randy Linebarger is the musical director, Bonnie Hay the vocal coach, and Dawn Sweeney the choreographer. There are also many dedicated people behind-the-scenes who are working together with the cast and directors to bring you a play you won’t want to miss!
The Herald and News, Sept. 27, 1995
10 years ago
An arrow sporting a neon police sign points to the former National Guard building on Shasta Way—the new home of the Klamath Falls Police Department.
“I wanted to take a piece of the old to go with the new,” Police Chief Jim Hunter said. “It’s been here forever. When I got here in 1988 it was nonfunctional, standing there rusting.”
Now the freshly mounted sign glows neon blue, identifying the fully remodeled, $5.7 million facility that took 14 months to finish.
“We are ecstatic,” Hunter said. “I can’t tell you how proud we are as a group that we are going to have a very professional building to be working out of after years spent in this old, outdated building.”
The city will host a grand opening at 4 p.m. Tuesday, when people can tour the 32,000-square-foot, two-story facility before evidence, weapons, and records areas become restricted.
We’re waiting with bated breath for that time to come,” Hunter said.
The current Walnut Avenue police headquarters was built in 1955 to hold 15 officers.
By 2007, the staff had grown to three times that size. After several fundraising proposals, the city raised $4 million through a 2008 tax levy and another $4 million through municipal bonds.
HSW Builders, a Bend company, won the remodeling job with a $5.2 million bid. City Manager Rick Whitlock said the city budgeted for up to 10 percent of that cost in change orders. The City Council ultimately approved $401,755 in changes or add ons.
The Herald and News, Sept. 24, 2010