100 years ago
Ashland’s beautiful float, that won first prize in Saturday’s victory parade of Elks, was the result of a long-planned and well worked out decorative scheme, under the direction of E.T. Staples, who came from Ashland on Aug. 10 to start work on the entry.
The float, besides its decorative features, was unique in that it represented “Mother Ashland and her offspring.” The offspring represented were Klamath Falls and Medford lodges, both of which were formed from membership taken from Ashland Lodge.
Mrs. Lillian Provost, a striking blonde, occupied the seat of honor, and represented “Mother Ashland.” Mrs. Henry Enders Jr. and Mrs. Swedenburg portrayed “Miss Klamath” and “Miss Medford” respectively. The large stork peering into the foliage represented Yreka, which may some day form a lodge out of Ashland’s membership.
Credit for Bend’s clever idea of “Baby Elks” and the cart carrying Hugh O’Kane belongs to The Dallas Lodge. Although Bend won the prize for the most unique feature of the parade, The Dalles Lodge conceived the idea of “the baby Elk” being “mothered” by The Dalles Lodge. This announcement is made at this time, in that it was generally understood by most people that Bend deserved all the credit for her showing.— Evening Herald, Aug. 19, 1919
50 years ago
The presentation of a top Red Cross lifesaving award will highlight tonight’s annual Klamath Falls Water Show, to be held at the municipal swimming pool at 8 o’clock.
Pool manager Mike Linville will receive the rarely-bestowed Red Cross National Award from Robert W. Carey, the U. S. Bureau of Reclamation’s regional safety officer, Sacramento, Calif.
Linville saved the life of Shelley Simonson, 13, when she and her two sisters were struck by lightning at the pool July 10. The intense electrical shock stopped the girl’s breathing and Linville gave her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation until a doctor arrived on the scene.
After the accident, Linville organized a fund for donations to help defray the cost of the girl’s medical expenses.
The 90-minute water show’s entertainment program will feature more than 150 swimmers in lifesaving demonstrations, synchronized swimming exhibitions and clown and stunt diving.
The funniest part of the evening promises to come with the selection of the show’s “Miss Lunar Module,” from among five contestants – Miss Sea of Tranquility, Miss Aerospace Germ, Miss Box of Rocks, Miss Russian Crash and Miss Moon Dirt.
The contestants, all males dressed as comical women, will be competing for selection as “the girl you’d most like to take to the moon.”
— Herald and News, Aug. 19, 1969
25 years ago
FORT KLAMATH – Friends call him the icon of fly fishing. To those who don’t know him personally, he’s merely a legend.
Walton “Walt” Powell fished Agency Lake earlier this week. Within a few hours, he caught and released a rainbow trout weighing 12 pounds 2 ounces, lost one about the same size, caught a few 5- to 6-pounders, and called it “a great day.”
Powell, 78, has built fly rods most of his life. He recently designed equipment to build his newest generation of rods.
His father, E.C. Powell, began building bamboo fly rods for himself and friends in 1910, and began making them commercially 10 years later. “The old rods were too slow,” explained the son.
Walt Powell was – appropriately – named for Izaak Walton, an Englishman who wrote one of the earliest treatises on fishing, “The Compleat Angler,” during the 1600s.
At age 7, Powell went to work for his father. In 1948 he opened a separate rod-building company, and has competed with the other family-owned business since then. Walt’s sons now run Powell Rod Co., the enterprise established by their grandfather.
“It’s possible to have affection between a human and an inanimate object,” he believed. “I had a rod that was so special that, if I didn’t take it fishing, it was like leaving my dog home when I went hunting.”
— Herald and News, Aug. 19, 1994
10 years ago
Aaron Gentry was 19 when the Klamath Tribes regained federal recognition in 1986 and hosted their first Restoration Celebration.
Gentry, a member of the Klamath Tribes, said tribal members came from across the Pacific Northwest for that first celebration, as did members of other tribes wanting to join in the Tribes’ celebration. Gentry remembered dancing in the powwow.
“Being restored had a big meaning,” he said. “It felt like a loss before.”
Twenty-three years later, the celebrations continue.
For Gentry, dancing is part of who he is.
The regalia he wears during powwows has special meaning to Gentry. Some of the beadwork on his outfit he’s had since he was 12 years old. His grandfather gave him the roach (headdress) he wears. Gentry learned how to repair and refurbish it himself.
Gentry and family members attend about 12 powwows a year. He doesn’t expect to tire of the annual celebration of the Tribes’ regaining of federal recognition.
— Herald and News, Aug. 18, 2009