100 years ago
(Note: There were no May 30 or 31, 1920 Evening Herald newspapers in the records of the Klamath County Museum.)
The Raker act, restoring to homestead entry some 30,000 acres around Lower Klamath Lake in Siskiyou and Modoc counties, California, and Klamath county set aside under the Roosevelt administration as a bird reserve, has passed both houses of Congress and is now awaiting the President’s signature. According to a letter received by J. H. Carnahan, commander of the American Legion, from Congressman Raker of California, the President will sign the bill at once.
The bill gives preferential homestead rights to ex-service men. It directs the secretary of the interior to cause the survey and opening of the lands, providing first, however, that private owners in the area shall pay their proportionate share of $283,225 charged against it for reclamation work in connection with the general development of the Klamath project.
After the assessment of privately owned lands is arranged, homesteaders will be assessed for the remainder, an initial installment of $1 per acre, in addition to filing fees, when application is made and $1 a year thereafter until the assessment is complete.
The majority of the land is in California, one-third, perhaps, lying in Klamath county.
What part of it may be homesteaded depends upon the judgment of the secretary of the interior, section 7 of the act empowering him with authority to determine what part of the land is agricultural and what part is only suitable for bird preservation and to open to homesteaders that part which he finds suitable to agriculture.
- Evening Herald, May 29, 1920
50 years ago
The broncs and the bulls battled. The Indian cowboys bit the dust, and what was estimated to be the largest crowd to witness a rodeo in Klamath Falls, cheered the lucky ones and the fallen with equal gusto Saturday afternoon at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Rodeo officials estimated that between 5,500 and 6,000 persons saw the opening events of the Seventh Annual All-Indian Rodeo and Pow Wow Days, brought to Klamath Falls by the Klamath Indian Rodeo Association.
Wild horses brought from the Eastern Oregon desert that had never before felt a cinch or a saddle piled veteran riders from the rodeo country of the United States and from Canada so fast as they leaped from the chutes, with remarkably few injuries – a split chin for Charlie Montgomery of Vernon, B.C., when thrown by Hot Sauce – a stallion bite and torn trousers for a pick-up man and bruises for uncounted riders, all vying for a part of a $1,500 purse.
Events started immediately following the grand entry of brightly decorated floats carrying Indian royalty, visiting Indian tribes, youngsters and their elders in authentic beaded costumes and horseback groups who had won trophies in the parade down Main Street during the morning.
Mel Lambert, Salem, nationally-known announcer for 20 years, who grew up in the Klamath Country and is acquainted with hundreds of rodeo performers, was in the announcer’s stand.
One of the finest exhibits of Indian arts and crafts assembled for the public in Southern Oregon fills the fairground exhibit building.
One of the most colorful teepees in the Indian Village this year is placed near the entrance to the fairgrounds, made by Mr. and Mrs. Chiloquin, bears the crossed arrows of friendship and the peace pipe of Indian ancestry.
Only one of a dozen bulls was ridden; Bob Grey, San Jose, Calif., up on Little Richard, rode to the whistle. Judges made no report on the wild-cow milking, one of the most hilarious events of the afternoon.
- Herald and News, May 31, 1970
25 years ago
Those with knowledge or interest in logging and pioneer history are invited to dress in period costumes and assist with a living history event at Collier State Park to be held June 25.
The event, titled “Living History Day,” will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the park, which is 30 miles north of Klamath Falls. Admittance to the event will be free.
“We need individuals, clubs and businesses to assist with the event,” Jim Beauchemin, park manager, said.
“Volunteers may serve as hosts in pioneer cabins that will be open to the public, record logging and pioneer stories from people expected to attend, explain or demonstrate equipment from the outdoor logging museum at the parks or give tours,” he said.
- Herald and News, May 31, 1995
10 years ago
While visitors to the Crater Lake National Park traditionally drive around the 33-mile loop along Rim Drive, Park Superintendent Craig Ackerman is hoping summer tourists will park their cars and ride in the historic-looking trio of 25- to 27-passenger trolleys from The Shuttle of Klamath Falls. Eight, two-hour tours are planned daily with park rangers providing interpretive information. The trolleys operate on compressed natural gas, which produces 90 percent less emissions and fits in with the park’s goal of reducing emissions.
If it’s successful, it will develop into a transportation system,” he said, hoping that hikers and other lake visitors will be encouraged to be dropped off, hike trails, then be picked up.
- Herald and News, May 31, 2010