100 years ago
This season of the year, as the other seasons, finds the Lost River dam alive with fishermen who are attracted there by the thousands and thousands of mullets which ascend the river to spawn, and which become virtually trapped by the semi-circular enclosure formed by the dam and the backwater.
These splendid fish, over which not protective game law exist, can be pulled out the water without bait, and with crudest kind of hooks with harpoon-like contrivances. Many taken from the water are hooked in various ways, only a few of them were hooked in the mouth.
The Indians, figuratively speaking, are making hay while the sun shines, sun-drying and curing these fish for their winter larder, but many people find them delicacies in the truest sense, and prefer them to salmon and trout.
The life history of these fish seems to lie between Tule Lake and the dam. Where they originated, no one knows, as the earliest history of Tule Lake and Lost River country contains references to them which can be found in histories of no other parts of the country.
The Evening Herald, March 16, 1921
50 years ago
The last two wigwam burners in Klamath Falls are being dismantled.
Modoc Lumber Co. started today to have the two burners taken down ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline set by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission.
“Modoc was the first mill to close down the burners of their own choice and in advance of the date set by the government,” Mayor Robert E. Veatch.
The elimination of the burners was made possible by the acquisition of Consumer Heating Co. facilities, which permit Modoc to produce steam for its operations by burning the materials otherwise wasted by burning through a wigwam burner.
The firm is also cleaning up Lake Ewauna by removing sinker logs.
Modoc Vice President Hohn Moehl pointed out that some of the logs in the lake have been there since logging started in this area and Modoc has removed logs since 1962.
Removing logs from the lake also yields usable lumber. Moehl said the lake has yielded 200,000 to 700,000 board feet each year since 1962.
The Herald and News, March 17, 1971
25 years ago
Among the millions of ewes around the world giving birth to baby lambs this spring, there’s one at Ed and Kathleen Biggs’ farm that is destined for fame in the world.
The ewe gave birth Thursday to six lambs—an extraordinary feat even for a species known for multiple births.
Kathleen Biggs said her husband had to assist near the end of the delivery.
“The first three were born on their own, but the last three had to be pulled. He just kept pulling them out,” she said this morning.
“We’ve had five born before, but never where they all lived.”
“It is so rare that the geneticists that I can fine haven’t even calculated the probability,” said Ron Hathaway, livestock Extension agent for Klamath County.
The odds of a ewe having five lambs is nine out of every 100,000 birth. “You can guess what the odds might be for sextuplets,” Hathaway said.
Ed Biggs said it was the first time in his 30 years in the sheep business that he’s ever heard of any ewe having six lambs.
The Biggs’ fertile were of the Polypay breed, a variety know for having multiple births.
The Herald and News, March 19, 1996
10 years ago
The Link River School building is up for sale.
The Klamath Falls City Schools board of directors voted unanimously to put the building, former site of Riverside Elementary, up for sale at a Monday night board meeting. The students will relocate to the city district’s administrative offices at 1336 Avalon St.
It is the second time the building at 707 Cypress Ave. has been vacated in the last eight years. It ended 93 years as Riverside Elementary in June 2003 and reopened at an alternative education high school in September 2008.
The Herald and News, March 16, 2011