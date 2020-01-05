100 years ago
Fred McKendree, Merrill rancher, is the first, and so far the only applicant for a dog license under the new state law requiring the licensing of all dogs. McKendree paid down his dollar to County Clerk DeLap and his canine possession can now go abroad free from fear of the death penalty the law imposes on all unlicensed dogs.
Mr. DeLap says he intends to issue the licenses in accordance with the law to all applicants. County clerks elsewhere are protesting at the additional burden imposed on their offices and some are reported to have refused to issue licenses until the law is tested in the courts.
The measure, it is said, is designed to protect sheep from killers of the canine species. It provides for the extermination of unlicensed dogs by the sheriff, but Sheriff Humphreys is credited as being entirely free from any desire to slay any dogs. In fact, the sheriff is quoted as saying that he’ll pointblank refuse to act the role of dog-slayer.
One point of the law, pointed out by attorneys, is likely to prove embarrassing. When the dog is licensed, they claim, it removes responsibility for the animal’s acts from the owner and places it upon the county, and under this construction the county is liable for damages, instead of the owner, if the dog runs amok among a flock of sheep.
— Evening Herald, Jan. 6, 1920
50 years ago
Earl Livermore, one of a group of Indians attempting to develop Alcatraz Island as an Indian Cultural Center, arrived in Klamath Falls this morning.
Livermore, who was greeted by three persons at Klamath Falls Municipal Airport, is slated to speak at a meeting of the Organization of Forgotten Americans tonight at 7 in the Winema Motor Hotel, 1111 Main St.
Livermore is one of the Indians who is striving to gain the island for Indian use. The island currently belongs to the federal government.
“At the present, the deed for the island is not clear. So we’re there. We’re treating the whole island as though it is ours. And we’re continuing with our ideas of developing it into a culture center,” Livermore said.
In addition to the culture center, the plans also include a university for Indians.
“Some of the plans are being initiated immediately,” Livermore continued. “The medical center already is set up. We have two nurses and a number of doctors.
“There presently is a school system of one to six grades on the island,” Livermore stated.
“We have our own radio station on the island, which transmits throughout the country. We also are initiating our own television station.”
He anticipates that negotiations with the federal government for possession of the island “could come about in about a month.”
— Herald and News, Jan. 5, 1970
25 years ago
Amtrak passengers headed for Chemult and cities in the Willamette Valley boarded buses in Klamath Falls Saturday morning to complete their journeys.
Those headed for Portland and Seattle remained in 11 cars that took what one Amtrak official called “the scenic route.” That train traveled through Bend, along the Deschutes River Canyon and west to Portland along the Columbia River on Burlington Northern and Union Pacific tracks known as the “Oregon trunk line.”
The changed travel routes resulted from a derailment early Friday of a locomotive and 16 freight cars on Southern Pacific railroad lines about seven miles north of Chemult.
Amtrak passengers were bused Friday between Klamath Falls and Portland as crews worked to clear and repair the tracks. Southbound travelers from Seattle Friday night got off the train in Portland and were bused to destinations in Oregon.
No injuries or hazardous material leaks were reported, although an SP spokesman said the derailed freight train carried some containers of hazardous material.
— Herald and News, Jan. 8, 1995
10 years ago
Ferguson Elementary School teacher Linda Kehr was at the White House Wednesday to receive a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.
Kehr was one of 100 engineering, math and science teachers from across the U.S. to receive the award at the White House ceremony. The award is given annually to exceptional pre-college science and math teachers in the U.S.
Kehr said getting to meet President Obama and other legislators in Washington, D.C., was unforgettable.
“It was one of those unbelievable events where you just stand and say ‘Am I really seeing this?’” Kehr said in a telephone interview from the nation’s capital. “It was absolutely unbelievable. We were treated like royalty.”
Following an initial selection process at the state level, the award winners were selected by a panel of distinguished scientists, mathematicians and educators. Kehr found out in August she would be receiving the award.
Her “To the Edge of Space” project partnered elementary-age students with Oregon Institute of Technology educators to help students with experiments involving high-altitude balloons.
— Herald and News, Jan. 8, 2010