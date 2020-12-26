100 years ago
A dispatch from New York has advised Marine Corps Headquarters in San Francisco that the steamer Ramapo has docked with the bodies of the first marines killed in action at Chateau Thierry and Belleau Wood. In the list of the soldier dead is the name of Frank E. Tucker, whose widow, Mrs. Maude Tucker, resides here.
Frank Tucker was a son of E. W. Tucker, of the Altamont Ranch. He enlisted in this city on June 24, 1918, and was assigned to Company K, 125th Infantry of the 32nd Division. On October 12, 1918 he met his death in the Argonne Wood.
Funeral services for the deceased will be held in the Presbyterian Church next Sunday afternoon. Reverend E. P. Lawrence will conduct the service and the American Legion will escort the body from the church to the cemetery.
The body of Mr. Tucker will be the first Klamath County’s soldier dead to be returned here.
Three brothers of the deceased reside here and are members of the legion.
The Evening Herald, December 27, 1920
50 years ago
The Klamath Union High School Board decided Monday night to place $15,000 in the proposed budget for the 1971-1972 school year for the acquisition of new band uniforms.
The decision was by a 3-1 vote. Board member W.D. Troop was opposed. Voting in favor was Walt Bingham, Stephen Walker and Mrs. Ni Patterson. The other member of the board, Julian Ager, was absent.
According to District Supt. Earl Ferguson, the $15,000 would buy 135 uniforms. The present uniforms are 15 years old, he reported.
Mrs. Patterson stated the the present uniforms were “absolutely shot.”
The Herald and News, December 22, 1970
25 years ago
Is peace a chain reaction?
A group of Japanese women hope so.
To celebrate the Christmas season, women from Yame City in Southern Japan have sent a “haogita” doll to the Christian and Missionary Alliance Chapel of Bly, where the six victims worshiped.
Fifty years ago, 38 women from the Yame Girls High School were among those taken from their classrooms to build rice-paper balloons that carried bombs across the Pacific Ocean to the U.S. mainland during the final days of World War II.
One of those bombs resulted in the May, 5, 1945 deaths of six Bly people, the war’s only casualties on U.S. Soil caused by enemy action.
“We who happened to have been involved in the building of balloon bombs send to you a ‘haogita’ Japanese doll with our earnest prayer for world peace and U.S.-Japan friendship,” explains a letter sent to the people of Bly from the women.
Haogita is a paddle used in a Japanese-style badminton game that girls, especially teenagers, played with friends on New Year’s Day.
The sending of the doll was prompted by Dr. Takeshita, a professor at University of Michigan who as a youth, he spent four years at the Tule Lake Relocation Camp.
Over the years, Takeshita renewed a decade long effort by him and others to apologize for the deaths and extend a hope for peace and good will.
“We extend a heartfelt prayer to those who lost their lives as a result of one of the balloon bombs we built,” Miss Inoue, representing the women, writes in the letter.
The Herald and News, December 21, 1995
10 years ago
Marlene Palmer didn’t intend to turn Gideon into a show dog.
Search and Rescue volunteer originally purchased Gideon to help track down missing people. Two years later, the Beauceron French shepherd is set to compete in the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Feb. 14.
“I was absolutely shocked,” Palmer said. “I never expected that. He’s my search and rescue dog.
Palmer’s search and rescue dog, a Rottweiler, was aging and Gideon was a replacement candidate. Beaucerons are a rare breed in the U.S. and very high-energy, Palmer said.
Less than a year after purchase, Palmer decided to enter Gideon in a Klamath area dog show after being encouraged by friends. Show dogs are judged on their discipline and how well they mind their handlers when given a variety of commands.
Gideon won.
“I wasn’t absolutely flabbergasted,” Palmer said. “That encouraged me to show him a little bit more.
She entered Gideon in other shows and continued to train him for search and rescue. The dog learned quickly, becoming certified after 14 months. It typically takes dogs two years to be certified. He and Palmer assisted in several search and rescue missions, including the search for a then-4-year-old Zoey Dorsey on the Oregon Coast.
After every win, he was closer to qualifying for Westminster, considered the top dog show.
The top five canines, based on points, in each class are invited to the show.
Gideon made the cut for the herding group.
“I’m a novice handler,” she said. “Every person out there is probably going to have a professional handler. If you sent me out on a search and rescue mission, I wouldn’t be nervous. In the show ring, it is a little different.”
“We might not win, but we’re going to have fun.”
The Herald and News, December 31, 2010