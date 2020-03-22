100 years ago
Charles Gordon, alias Draper, arrested by Sheriff George Humphrey recently on request of the California prison authorities, left for San Quentin this morning in custody of F. B. Moulton, sergeant of the prison nightwatch, to complete his sentence. He is alleged to have escaped last August after serving two years of a ten-year sentence for an assault to commit murder in Imperial county, California.
Sheriff Humphrey has been confident all along that he had the right man, but Gordon, or Draper, denied it. This morning he took the prison officer to the jail and stationed him behind a pillar. Gordon was led from his cell and the guard looked him over. “Good morning, Charley,” he said, stepping forth, having fully recognized the man. “Good morning,” returned Gordon.
“Well, what about it, Charley?” asked the sheriff.
“It’s all off. You’ve got it on me,” admitted the prisoner.
Gordon was first arrested here on complaint of stealing a rifle from J. J. Steiger’s camp. Sentence was deferred by Judge Chapman on condition that he go to work. He was given a job with the Union Oil Company and was working there when arrested by Sheriff as a San Quentin fugitive. In his pocket was found a check for $75, all filled out and bearing the forged signature of C. C. Colvin, the Union Oil Company’s manager. Gordon denied intention of passing the forged check, which he said he filled out “just for fun.”
- Evening Herald, March 24, 1920
50 years ago
A middle ear transplant, believed to be the first in the Pacific Northwest, was accomplished recently by a former Klamath Falls resident, Dr. John Epley, 40, Portland otologist.
He was assisted in the more than four-hour surgery by an anesthesiologist and one nurse.
The middle-ear transplant (ear drum and ossicles), on a Rainer truck driver, included the flying of the graft material in a small jar, largely hand-carried by a United Air Lines pilot from Palo Alto to Portland.
The graft was provided by Dr. Rodney Perkins, who maintains a middle-ear bank, the only one in the world. Dr. Epley and Dr. Perkins took special training together in Palo Alto.
The patient, who had lost about 60 per cent of his hearing, suffered from what is identified as a transmission deafness. His ear drum was completely gone.
Dr. Epley explained that the patient should regain much of his hearing but if the original surgery is unsuccessful, a simple remedial operation can be performed to correct the condition.
Dr. Epley, following graduation at KUHS, University of Oregon, University of Oregon Medical School and four years as an Air Force surgeon, completed his training at Stanford University.
Malcolm Epley, his father, was managing editor of the Klamath Falls Herald and News for 20 years before becoming an executive editor on the Long Beach Press-Telegram.
- Herald and News, March 22, 1970
25 years ago
Legal help for people formerly employed by Theodore Combis will be provided by Klamath County.
Combis businesses in Klamath and Modoc counties owe their more than 200 employees an estimated $80,000 to $100,000 in back pay. Most employees last received paychecks Jan. 25.
“We’re going to get into the middle of this and try to resolve it,” promised Klamath County commissioner Dave Henzel during a Friday night meeting. “It’s affecting our business community; it’s affecting our tax base.”
The meeting at Jerry’s Restaurant was mostly attended by former employees at Diversified Fiber Corp., a sawmill that was one of several Combis-owned businesses that were shut down Feb. 7. During peak operation, Diversified employed up to 40 people and milled white fir and cedar lumber.
Henzel’s offer for legal assistance came after several former mill employees vented frustrations with a legal system they believe has ignored their needs. Many at Diversified are owed between $2,000 and $3,000. They want to get paid, and voiced their concerns Friday night.
The offer for county help visibly relieved the group, who said their pleas for relief have been largely ignored by state and federal agencies.
- Herald and News, March 26, 1995
10 years ago
Two activities related to the history of logging will be offered this weekend at the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
They are a “logger’s school” for young people and a slide show on the lumber history.
They are being offered in conjunction with the recent opening of the museum’s new exhibit “Forests for Everyone: Klamath’s Living Legacy.”
The logger’s school will give young people a chance to learn how to use tools, such as a crosscut saw, an ax, a draw knife and a hand drill.
The slide show will include photos depicting all aspects of the lumber industry in the Klamath Basin, featuring images from the Bob Lewis collection, which has hundreds of photos never before displayed for the public.
- Herald and News, March 25, 2010