100 years ago
The Herald is in receipt of a telegram from Carl D. Shoemaker, state game warden, dated December 10, and delayed two days in delivery by the storm, in which he says:
“I urge all good citizens and sportsmen to assist in feeding and taking care of game birds during the storm. The fish and game department will go fifty-fifty with all sportsmen’s organizations in paying for feed. Immediate feeding is necessary if much of our wild bird life is to be conserved.”
C. F. Stone, the local member of the state fish and game commission, said today that except for quail, which would probably need feeding, Klamath County game would not be seriously affected by the snow.
Quail last year increased largely and the flocks are widely scattered and likely to suffer if left to their own devices in foraging.
The Chinese pheasants are less afraid of man and take care of the food question by resorting to farm-yards and stack bottoms and helping themselves. The quail are more shy in this respect.
Henry Stout, local game warden, expected to leave today for Fort Klamath to see how the elk herd on Seven-mile creek is standing the winter. A fund of $500 was raised recently to buy hay for the elk and the hay was secured and taken to their range, so no anxiety is felt for their welfare.
— Evening Herald, Dec. 12, 1919
50 years ago
Another meeting on possible establishment of 911 as emergency telephone number in Klamath County will be held Thursday.
Fran Hales, administrative director of the Lake-Klamath Counties Law Enforcement Planning Council, said the meeting will focus on discussion of problems which could arise in setting up this emergency service.
Also present will be Clayton Baker of the state Emergency Services Department and Ed Hunsaker of Pacific Northwest Bell Telephone Co.
Hunsaker at the meeting explained the purpose of using 911 as the emergency number and said this number is being adopted nationwide. He said 911 can be dialed pre-paid; that is, without having to deposit a coin for a telephone call.
He also said that operators answering calls on 911 are trained in handling emergency calls and connect them with the agency needed to respond to the emergency.
Hunsaker explained the telephone company was only involved in installing the service; the concerned agencies would have to decide which emergencies should be included in the service.
— Herald and News, Dec. 10, 1969
25 years ago
A proposed Forest Service reorganization plan could shift the Winema and Fremont national forests to the Ogden, Utah-based Intermountain Region, a high-level official said Thursday.
The statement contradicted initial reports that the two forests would remain with the Portland-based Northwest Region.
Northwest regional forester John Lowe told Forest Service staff via conference call Thursday that a dividing line between the Intermountain and Northwest regions as currently proposed would run along the crest of the Cascade Mountains.
A memo distributed Thursday to Forest Service offices in the region indicated the changes are expected to be in place by Sept. 30, 1996. Other parts of the reorganization could take place immediately, the memo said.
Of all the proposals in a 60-page reorganization plan unveiled Tuesday, splitting the Pacific Northwest region has caused the biggest stir among Forest Service employees, along with the proposal to close regional offices in Juneau, Alaska and Missoula, Mont.
Winema National Forest spokesman Frank Erickson said Lowe advised Forest Service employees in the region to avoid worrying about the reorganization too soon.
“His advice to folks in the region was to not get too hung up on this, because there’s not a lot that we can do about it right now,” Erickson said. “It still has a long way to go politically.”
Activities on national forest land such as grazing, logging and recreation are expected to be unaffected by the reorganization.
— Herald and News, Dec. 9, 1994
10 years ago
A trade association of U.S. companies looking to expand geothermal energy placed Klamath Falls among its top 10 geothermal cities in the world.
Klamath Falls was one of only three U.S. cities to make the list, along with Reno, Nev. and Boise, Idaho. Other cities that made the list include Reykjavik, Iceland, and Madrid, Spain.
Local officials welcomed the designation and said it shows the importance of the energy resource and its application in marketing the region to interested companies and industries.
“Of course, this is something we’ve known all along,” said Mayor Todd Kellstrom of geothermal’s importance.
The list of cities includes those with well-established geothermal reputations to those still working to fully utilize the potential of the resource. Klamath Falls made it onto the list under the latter aspect, with the Geothermal Energy Association noting the town has used geothermal for space heating for decades.
“This remote town with its volcanic past is a thriving geothermal epicenter,” according to a press release from the organization.
— Herald and News, Dec. 13, 2009