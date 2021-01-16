100 years ago
Thirty gallons of moonshine in the making are said to have been tested and dumped to waste their potency upon the desert sands when the Port Summers of the Indian Police and F.A. Hutto of the sub-agency at Yainax, surprised Lark Cleveland and Jack Allen in the act of putting the liquids through the final distilling process in a little house about two miles from Calore on the California side of the California-Oregon line.
Walking in upon Cleveland, so the report states, while he was energetically stirring the potion on a stove, the officers immediately handcuffed him, and waited for the second man to appear. He appeared almost immediately from another room, and was arrested. He stated that he had nothing to do with the distillery.
With their two prisoners, the officers set out for this city, and in order to gain time crossed a couple of intervening small lakes. The ice on the last lake crossed appeared to be somewhat unsafe, and the men unanimously decided that they would be wise to “make haste slowly.” Cleveland, the smallest man of the party, suggested that he be permitted to try the ice first, and if it held his weight, he would motion with his manacled hands for the rest of the party to proceed. According to the story as it was told today, Cleveland tested the ice for quite a distance, Hutto finally remarking that he didn’t believe the man intended to come back. When out of gunshot range Cleveland made a break for liberty, and has not been apprehended yet. He is said to be known by the name of Sumpter.
Allen is now in jail here, but may be given a hearing in California. H.M Manning will handle Allen’s case. He is a farmer, and lives not far from the city. His reputation, it is said, is very good.
The Evening Herald, January 17, 1921
50 years ago
Men and machinery were working this morning at a breech in the dike at the canal near the new Main Street bridge.
At about 4:45 a.m. today the earthen dike gave way to water pressure from the water which seeped into the dirt dike from the constant rain in the last few days.
The break, about 10 feet wide, let water flow into streets in the Mills Addition. It was not only water, but mud and debris which filled the streets.
Klamath Falls police immediately rerouted traffic and closed off East Main Street to Home Street.
The water ran down Oak Street where the breech occurred, down Adams, Garden and Eldorado streets at the average depth of six inches to one foot.
The constructing first of Bud Stump placed planing over the breech and closed the hole with plywood to stop the flow. The flood had been stopped by 10:30 a.m., but trickles of water were still coming through. The gaping hold will be filled with dirt later.
The Herald and News, January, 17, 1971
25 years ago
Charlie Leibovitz uses high-powered telescopes and binoculars to see the faraway corners of the universe.
But life is full of surprises. He’s still seeing the unexpected. Today is his 90th birthday.
“I thought I’d probably never live long enough to see 90,” admits Leib, who could almost create his own star cluster if a birthday cake were lighted with that many candles.
“I’m hooked on stars. I’ll get out there when it’s clear, but I don’t do it as much now because I know where everything is,” explains Leib, an amateur astronomer.
Leib was only 4 years old when he viewed Halley’s Comet in 1910. “That made an impression on me I never forgot.” When Halley’s returned in 1986, Leib was the first West Coast astronomer to spy the comet.
Leib came to Klamath Falls and went to work for the Lorenz Company in 1928, a plumbing and heating business.
“The place was full of cowboys and horses. Everything was downtown. Outside of Main Street there wasn’t anything.”
He is now fully retired after pioneering work with geothermal heat.
“I’m anxious to see the new comet,” he says with bubbling enthusiasm of the Hale-Bopp comet.
The Evening Herald, January 16, 1996
10 years ago
The name Angelo Doveri frequently pops up in historical reports of Klamath Falls hotels as a stonemason including the Metropolitan, Pelican and Arcade.
Doveri, whose son, grandchildren and great grandchildren live in Klamath Falls, was born Nov. 20, 1886 in Corredo, Italy. His mother died when he was 4 and his father when he was 15.
He migrated to Brussels, Belgium, to learn brick masonry. He then moved to San Francisco in 1904, then, after the 1906 earthquake, Santa Rosa and Vallejo.
Doveri moved to Klamath Falls in July, 1919. Over the years he supervised the building of the O.K. Blacksmith shop, city garage, state highway patrol office, Gus Melhase blocks, Shasta View School, Henley Elementary and many others.
Angelo, Jr., his only surviving son, and his son David operate Angelo Doveri & Spon Crane Service, a 60-year-old business in Klamath Falls.
The Evening Herald, January 16, 2011