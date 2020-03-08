100 years ago
L. D. Parks, a realty dealer, was slightly injured last night when he was run down by an automobile while crossing Main street, near the White Pelican hotel. The hub of the wheel caught Mr. Parks on the leg, in spite of his efforts to dodge the car, which he said was traveling at a high rate of speed. He was thrown down and sustained cuts on the leg and face lacerations. The driver of the car, John Valmas, jitney proprietor who has a stand in front of the McDonald billiard parlor, tried to avoid a collision and ran the car into a telephone pole, snapping it off. He was not injured, neither were two passengers, one of whom was E. H. Lawrence, the cigar manufacturer.
The accident occurred after the arrival of the evening train, from which jitneys and busses were returning. Chief of Police Wilson said this morning that the jitneys were reported to have been going at high speed, and that it was also reported to be the custom to break all speed regulations on East Main street at train time daily. No arrests were made and as far as is known, none are contemplated.
- Evening Herald, March 11, 1920
50 years ago
Don’t tell the Moore Park animals, because it might not come to pass, but their freedom is a possibility.
Not the birds – their keep apparently presents little problem to the City of Klamath Falls, the park owner. Besides, they reportedly are relatively happy in their confinement.
But the animals, that’s another thing. Mayor Robert Veatch and several city councilmen Monday noon at a study session expressed themselves in acid tones about the present zoo operation in the park.
“It’s disgraceful!” the mayor declared about condition of the zoo generally.
He wasn’t alluding to maintenance or care of the animals, but the entire animal setup in the park.
The talk about ridding the park of its zoo evolved from a sale of three surplus elk proposed by Director Al Hausotter of the parks and recreation department.
Hausotter wanted to sell two female and one male elk for a total $300, the money to be used for maintenance of the three remaining elk. He said he had an interested buyer.
The mayor said – and Hausotter agreed – the Moore Park zoo has too many animals for the space available. He said the elk especially “wallow in the mud,” have inadequate quarters and “make bulges in wire fencing” because of the situation.
Hausotter was asked to contact the State Game Commission about the possibility of turning the animals loose.
“Take them to the Fort Klamath area and turn them loose,” the mayor suggested.
Councilman Harold Douglas warned of the possibility of a “save-the-animals” movement “like the save-the-engine.” He was referring to last year’s successful effort by local citizens to keep an old steam locomotive in Veterans Memorial Park.
Moore Park zoo now has two black bear, two raccoons, a red and gray fox, two skunks, two bobcats, two badgers, two porcupines, three Japanese Sika deer, three native black-tail deer and a native mule deer.
Birds include geese, ducks, swan, pheasants, pigeons and doves, peacocks, banty chickens and a horned owl.
- Herald and News, March 10, 1970
25 years ago
Who says old vaudeville sketches are gone?
Margaret Howard, Bonanza Elementary School’s vice principal, took two pies in the face – one from fourth-grader Nick Noble and the other from second-grader Paris Hughes – during a recent school assembly.
Bonanza elementary students had accepted the “Mrs. Howard Challenge” to try and raise $200 in change in February to buy new interactive CD-ROM discs.
Each student brought in whatever coins they could raise from turning in cans, left-over allowance or other sources. Class competition was high because the room raising the most money would select a pie-throwing representative.
Sue Huffman’s fourth-graders and Fabian Baker’s second-graders kept within $2 of each other throughout the month. The students raised $241 toward the purchase.
“Since they were to close, it seemed only fair to let one from each classroom throw a pie,” said Howard.
- Herald and News, March 8, 1995
10 years ago
The seasonal return of the c’waam, also known as the Lost River sucker, was celebrated with prayers and the hope for ever-greater populations of the endangered fish.
“We give our respect for the c’waam as we are the survivors ourselves,” said Betty Blackwolf, who celebrated her 76th birthday Saturday by giving a prayer at the 21st annual c’waam ceremony along the banks of the Sprague River.
The annual ceremony celebrates the coming of spring and the return of the c’waam, which swim up the Sprague to spawn. As is traditional, two c’waam netted from the Sprague were returned to the river after being touched and blessed by tribal elders, including Blackwolf. A third was passed among elders before it was killed and cremated in a large fire pit, a gift to the creator.
The Steiger Butte drummers performed to open and close the riverside ceremonies.
- Herald and News, March 14, 2010