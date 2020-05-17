100 years ago
Klamath Falls’ annual Chautauqua, the good time week for all, opens Monday afternoon. The big tent will be erected on the carnival grounds on Klamath avenue, between Seventh and Eighth.
The program this year is better than ever, according to press reports from California centers.
Prominent among the lecturers are Dr. Ng Poon Chew, the celebrated Chinese statesman, editor and orator; President James A. Burns of Oneida institute or “Burns of the Kentucky Mountains” as he is more popularly known; Dr. Kate Upson Clark of Columbia university; Captain T. P. Upton of Grand Rapids, an authority on playgrounds, is another interesting feature.
The musical features include Taylor’s singing band of Chicago, the Pilipino orchestra and the New York artists’ trio.
The local Chautauqua association numbers over a hundred prominent business men. Charles I. Roberts is president of the association, Bert C. Thomas secretary, and Captain J. W. Siemens treasurer. Each member of the association has tickets for sale. Tickets are also on sale at the drug store.
- Evening Herald, May 20, 1920
50 years ago
(Editor’s Note: From “News Beat,” a publication of the BLM, California office.)
In extreme Northern California, where history is recorded at places like Schonchin Butte, Gillem’s Graveyard, Captain Jack’s Stronghold and Skull Cave, there lingers the ghost of the California Bighorn.
An interagency group of biologists and management personnel is edging closer to the day when the bighorn sheep return to their native haunts amid the lava, pine and sage. The bighorn reintroduction team is composed of people from the National Park Service, California Department of Fish and Game Region I, Forest Service’s Modoc and Klamath National Forests and Bureau of Land Management.
The California Bighorn (O. c. californiana) is a native of the area – Mt. Shasta, Lassen Park and northward.
Numerous fine bighorn skulls with trophy horns have been found in the volcanic lava tubes or caves of the Lava Beds National Monument. The bighorns apparently spent periods of time during adverse weather in the cave and may have used the ice and water found deep in the caves during the summer heat.
After about six years of discussion and analysis, it was cooperatively agreed upon that the Lava Beds National Monument could best provide the essential habitat and the vital protection for the breeding population during the critical pre-release period.
A 700-acre enclosure of eight-foot high woven wire is planned in the Monument to retain the breeding population to be secured from British Columbia. A 2000-gallon guzzler (water container) is scheduled for installation in the enclosure. The cooperating team will coordinate the construction of the facilities, develop the enclosure population of sheep, determine research needs and plan and schedule sheep releases.
After establishment of a wild population in this area, three additional releases are proposed for areas in the Warner Mountains and near the California-Nevada border in eastern Modoc and Lassen counties.
- Herald and News, May 19, 1970
25 years ago
Lessons learned 15 years ago are being shared by a former Klamath Falls filmmaker in the newly released video, “The Fire Below Us: Remembering Mount St. Helens.”
It was 15 years ago today that St. Helens blew its top with an explosion that literally rocked the Pacific Northwest.
Michael Lienau, then an aspiring 20-year-old Klamath Falls filmmaker, drove to the mountain and found himself volunteering as a cinematographer for a film crew that was flown to Spirit Lake, only 3-1/2 miles from the newly formed crater.
The five-person team planned to spend four hours filming the devastation. But the trip turned into a four-day ordeal when they became lost and, on May 24, were endangered when St. Helen’s was rocked with its second most powerful eruption. They had been listed as missing and presumed dead until rescued by helicopters May 27.
“I was very young, and very stupid,” recalls Lienau, 35, the son of Paul Lienau of Oregon Institute of Technology. “What happened there changed my life forever because I realized I was going to die someday.
“I’d never really thought about it before that; what life was all about.”
For Lienau, who now lives in the Seattle area, St. Helens and its eventual listing as a national monument was fitting because, “It’s a huge monument in my life.”
- Herald and News, May 17, 1995
10 years ago
Work crews are expected to start preparing the closed Henley Elementary School building for demolition this week, though the building won’t be torn down until the school year ends.
The Klamath County School District sent letters Friday to the parents of all students attending the three Henley schools informing them of the work.
The 100-year-old elementary school was closed in August 2006 after asbestos was found while the building’s roof was being repaired. County schools superintendent Greg Thede said the demolition will be done as part of a sewer project for the Henley schools and to remove the risk the building poses.
The old school hasn’t been used in four years, and the elementary school students in its attendance area have attended classes in portable classrooms.
- Herald and News, May 17, 2010