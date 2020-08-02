100 years ago
A crisis has unfortunately arisen in the ice situation in Klamath Falls which will necessitate careful conservation of this commodity for the next 48 hours. Local consumers have patiently borne a partial shortage for the last two days and it was believed that the condition would be relieved this evening by the arrival of a car which was shipped from the Truckee district in California on Tuesday. Word has been received, however, that the car is not on the train en route from Weed today, which means further handicap for the consumers.
The large storage room of the Klamath Ice & Storage company for the purpose of maintaining a reserve was not completed in time to store ice before the heavy summer demand commenced.
Although the local ice company increased its capacity 33 1/3 per cent this year in order to meet the increasing demand, the home market has grown with such strides that the improvement has lacked considerable of supplying Klamath county needs and the company has shipped in several cars of mountain ice to serve the wholesale customers. The last car was ordered last week by wire, but the message failed to reach its destination and the mistake was discovered after the shipment was presumed to be on the road. Every effort to secure ice from other sources has been fruitless.
The company announces that the hospitals, homes with sickness, firms with large stores of perishable goods and those with which it is under contracts, will receive first consideration and everyone served at the earliest possible moment. It may be impossible to make a residence delivery tomorrow afternoon, but effort will be made to make one Sunday instead, if the outside shipment arrives.
- Evening Herald, August 6, 1920
50 years ago
Two Klamath Falls girls on duty with the contractor building the Orindale Draw road really don’t need the signs they use to direct motorists.
They’re pretty enough to stop traffic all by themselves.
Travelers being slowed or halted near the Running Y Ranch, where the contractor is widening Highway 140 for its connection with the new Orindale Draw route, are pleasantly surprised to see not one, but two, very attractive girls at either end of the project.
Hughes & Ladd has the contract for building the road, which will allow Highway 140 traffic west of Klamath Falls to skirt the city by diversion to the Weed-Ashland Junction. Whoever in the firm hired the girls had an appreciation of feminine looks.
Jennifer Hummel, 507 Eldorado Ave., is earning money wielding her “slow” and “stop” signs for her senior year at the University of Oregon. She is turning nut-brown from being exposed to the constant sunshine.
Sandi Hinshaw, 5228 Cottage Ave., wields the same kind of sign with equal effectiveness. She is earning money “to leave Klamath Falls, where I’ve lived all my life.”
“Men don’t want these flagmen jobs,” Sandi declared. “They consider them sissy.”
- Herald and News, August 3, 1970
25 years ago
The OIT student union building was abuzz with activity early this morning, as Cell Tech distributors gathered for the first day of the seventh annual August Celebration, an event that draws the company’s distributors from all over the country.
According to event coordinator Tonya Heater, she estimated a total of 3,500 distributors would be attending the event, which runs today through Sunday.
In the lobby of the student union, casually dressed distributors hovered around several tables to pick up their specially-made name tags. They also lined up to buy tickets for meals that will be catered on campus by Tom Jayne of the Boarding House Inn Bed & Breakfast and the OIT cafeteria.
On the second level, they crowded into the Mt. Shasta Room-turned-Celebration Store to buy Cell Tech windsocks, T-shirts, sunglasses, water bottles, Frisbees, ball caps and even Slinkies.
Cell Tech is a Klamath Falls algae harvesting company that was founded by Daryl Kollman in 1982. More than 170,000 distributors across the country market the company’s algae products. The company projects that its revenue will top $50 million this year.
Today’s scheduled festivities included a tree-planting ceremony, harvest site tours, pontoon boat rides, and the “Quality of Life Fair,” which will feature exhibits, a food court, clowns, jugglers and music under several tents set up on the OIT baseball field. Tonight, a welcome dance will be held in the parking lot next to the field.
- Herald and News, August 2, 1995
10 years ago
The NW Sports’ demolition derby returns to the Klamath County Fair this year.
“We’ve been coming to Klamath for many, many years,” said David Ail, the event’s promoter. “It’s really popular in the area and we always fill the stands.”
The derby will start on the first day of the fair, Thursday, at 7:30 p.m., with a best-looking car contest, followed by two to three preliminary heat races, according to Ail. The grand demolition finale will then follow until only one car is left running.
This year’s edition will feature a total purse of $3,550, with $1,500 going to the winner, $600 for second place, $400 for third, $200 for fourth, and $100 for fifth. There will also be prize money for preliminary heat race winners.
- Herald and News, August 3, 2010