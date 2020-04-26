100 years ago
The opportunity of entering sheep club work with orphan lambs presents itself to many boys and girls in Klamath county this year. Where large bands of sheep are lambing, the orphans or “bummers” present a problem the solution of which is difficult to the owner. The individual care that these lambs require cannot be given when orphans are numerous, consequently many are lost unless some way is provided to feed and care for them.
At very little cost the boys and girls in the sheep districts can obtain one or more of these lambs to raise for market purposes. The saving of these lambs not only increases the production of wool and mutton but nets a good profit to the boys and girls. Each member of the clubs is raising from three to 20 lambs. The following is a list of the Bummer Lamb club members:
Fairview school – W. J. O’Brien, local club leader; Oscar Barnes, president; Alexander Cheyne, vice president; Cecil Cheyne, secretary; Charles Barnes, Clarence Barnes, Charles Matney and Leslie Stewart.
Merrill school – Miss Audrey Tolle, local club leader; Kenneth Colwell, president; Rita Shamhart, vice president; Alta Wilson, secretary; Marian Offield, Maude Shuck, Herbert Graybael, Dan Barry, Clinton Hedgepeth, Marion Graybael, Cleo Graybael, Emmett Barry, Lester Moore.
- The Evening Herald, April 28, 1920
50 years ago
About 50 sixth-grade students of Henley Elementary School participated in a Mexican fiesta Friday afternoon at the school.
The fiesta began with a complete Mexican dinner of tacos, tamale pies, etc., prepared by a group of mothers, Mrs. Garman (Evelyn) Wasing, Mrs. Robert (Roberta) Axel, Mrs. Ron (Barbara) Short and Mrs. Clarence (Marge) Gansberg.
After dinner the students took part in games and dances. A musical program, appropriate to the Mexican theme, was presented by the students.
Many of the students were attired in Mexican costumes. Handicrafts of Mexico, such as bean vases, serapes and maracas, were made by the students. These handicrafts decorated the fiesta room.
The scenery was created by the students in their classes. It consisted of cactus plants and burros pulling carts.
There even was a piñata.
According to sixth-grade teachers Dorrence Cote and Judy Coffman, the purpose of the fiesta was to “further help students understand the lives, living conditions and general feelings of the Mexican people.”
- The Herald and News, April 26, 1970
25 years ago
Weekdays you see them wearing suits, uniforms or casual working clothes.
Saturday, those same folks who are doctors, wildlife biologists, police officers, grocery produce managers and car repairmen were dressed more informally.
And, like Saturday, today they’re probably wearing jeans and long-sleeved cotton or wool shirts, and maybe with baseball-style hats, checking out weapons old and new on display and for sale at the Jefferson State Shooting Association’s 14th annual Gun, Knife and Coin show.
“This is my main hobby,” explained Bill Adams, a former Klamath Falls City Council member, while displaying some of his collection of Colt .45-caliber semi-automatic pistols. “Something to do besides politics and playing with cars.”
Adams is one of about 150 exhibitors at the annual show, which closes its two-day run at the Klamath County Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall at 3 p.m.
Saturday, the hall and adjacent rooms were choked with mostly male viewers perusing tables variously loaded with ammunition, jewelry, dart-firing blow guns, thousands of pistols and rifles, and paraphernalia.
“A gun at one time was a tool, and they used to be carried just like an ax,” said Ray Williams, who crafts leather pistol holsters at his home in Klamath, Calif. “If you take real good care of your gun,” he winked, “it might last as long as the holster.”
Williams uses historic techniques in creating his hand-stitched leather holsters, “Slim Jim” and Mexican drop loop models. It’s a hobby he began as a youth – “I’d make ‘em out of old worn out boots” – and resumed after retiring from the California Department of Forestry.
“I like this show, just like the atmosphere,” explained John Kopec, whose hobby had made him the nation’s expert on Colt single-action pistols. He traveled from his home in Whitmore, Calif., near Redding, to the Klamath Falls show because, “The people are friendly. And sometimes I’m lucky enough to buy something I like.”
- Herald and News, April 29, 1995
10 years ago
After a week of wet and windy weather, “Pack To Go In Sun, Rain or Snow,” the theme for this weekend’s Horse Packing & Wilderness Skills Clinic, is especially fitting.
A varied offering of classes and demonstrations will use that theme during Saturday and Sunday programs at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, said Les Hawthorn, pack clinic chairman for the sponsoring High Desert Trail Riders Back Country Horsemen.
Before the pack-in-all-conditions series of classes, the clinic opens with a program at 7:30 p.m. today featuring Mitch and JoLinn Hoover from the MJ Rising H Ranch in Baker City.
The Hoovers are five-time National Mountain Trail Open champions, a style of competition that puts riders and their horses through tests that include gates, streams and obstacles encountered in the outdoors.
- Herald and News, April 30, 2010