100 years ago
Friday’s storm in the Odessa district was a young hurricane and accompanied by considerable damage, reported Captain H. E. Calkins on his return Saturday evening from the trip up the lake. Owing to general demoralization of telephone service by the gale, his was the first authentic report received.
The post office at Odessa was wrecked and other houses destroyed. Hundreds of trees were blown down in the storm zone. Between Odessa and Rocky Point, it is reported, the road is blockaded by 165 trees which were blown across it.
James Straw’s boat house was lifted from its foundation by the gale and blown clear across the creek. At Puckett Bros.’ camp, the cookhouse was smashed to kindling beneath the weight of four falling trees, a minute after the cook had slipped from the place and gained a point of safety.
Gus Johnson’s summer home was cut in two by the trunk of a falling tree and two tents and one cabin at Rocky Point were smashed by falling trees.
On the lake, mariners experienced the worst time ever known in history. Captain Calkins’ launch “The Spray” lost two doors off her front cabin and a window from the pilot house. Captain Calkins was unable to determine from the Spray’s behavior, during the heavy periods of the storm, whether he was afloat in a motor boat, a submarine or a hydroplane. Part of the time, the boat was practically buried by the heavy seas and at others appeared to be riding several feet out of the water. To make matters worse, the wind blew a spray from the surface of the lake, forming a thick mist and making it impossible to see more than a few feet ahead. At Eagle Ridge it was almost impossible to make a landing.
According to Captain Calkins, the gale started about 10 o’clock in the morning and did not cease until 3 or 4 o’clock in the afternoon.
- Evening Herald, April 5, 1920
50 years ago
Apparently, the play is not the thing.
When Rory Boyle, a Klamath Union High School senior, started growing a mustache, it was for a part in the play.
He was to portray a faculty member in the presentation of “Up the Down Staircase” by the KUHS Drama Club.
Now, however, it seems that the mustache is the thing – and not the play.
According to KUHS District Supt. Earl Ferguson, he offered to permit Boyle to return to school and retain his mustache until after the final performance of the play.
Boyle was suspended from school last Wednesday by KUHS Principal F. N. Scapple until he shaves off the mustache. He has not been back to school since.
The youth, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Boyle, and their attorney, Richard Smith, met with Dr. Ferguson to appeal Scapple’s suspension of Boyle.
Dr. Ferguson said his offer to allow the youth to return to school and keep his mustache until after the play was rejected by the boy’s parents.
During the meeting, the Boyles expressed opposition to the entire dress code governing the hair styles and the type of clothing that may be worn by KUHS students, Dr. Ferguson reported.
After his offer was turned down, Dr. Ferguson decided to support Scrapple’s previous decision to suspend Boyle from school. “I will not place him back in school,” Dr. Ferguson said.
“The only unfortunate thing is that we have a teacher in the school system who is bringing suit against the district,” Dr. Ferguson remarked, apparently anticipating the filing, later, of a civil suit by the Boyles on the matter.
- Herald and News, April 7, 1970
25 years ago
Ten elk were gunned down in Southwestern Klamath County last week.
But their “assailants” were using a harmless net gun, and the animals were released after being fitted with radio collars.
Game biologists will use radio telemetry to track the elk as they roam hillsides and canyons in the southwestern corner of Klamath County. The Keno elk telemetry study will also focus on movement of elk throughout the year.
The helicopter crew, made up of three citizens of New Zealand with extensive net-gunning experience, located and pursued the elk. The pilot flew to within 20 feet of the galloping animals, and the gunner fired the net into their path.
- Herald and News, April 6, 1995
10 years ago
Paul Shipman of Klamath Falls watched closely when the space shuttle Discovery launched into orbit Monday morning.
That’s because the wife of his grandson, Dorothy “Dottie” Metcalk-Lindenburger, is among the crew of seven astronauts on the flight, one of NASA’s final orbiter missions to the International Space Station.
She is the flight engineer for the 13-days’ mission. Discovery was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Shipman said Metcalf-Lindenburger and her husband, Jason, have visited Klamath Falls several times. During one of those visits, Shipman, who has climbed Mount Shasta many times, took both to the summit. When Metcalf-Linderburger applied for the astronaut program, her experience climbing Shasta was a factor in her selection.
- Herald and News, April 6, 2010