100 years ago
“Hey, there, how far is it to Odessa?” This question was fired at a fellow who was going to Odessa and it was asked by a chap who thought that he was headed towards this well known resort. “Odessa? Why, man, you are headed for Klamath Falls.” Then a few words of explanation and each proceeded on his way rejoicing. And to all of this hangs a tale.
Sunday, John McCall, assistant postmaster, left here for Crater Lake, expecting to spend most of the day there. Everything was lovely until he reached the point where the road leading to Eagle Ridge leaves the Westside highway. He decided it led straight to Crater Lake, and did not discover his mistake until he had reached Eagle Ridge. He backtracked, but when he reached the main highway his sense of direction went askew, and instead of turning north, “they say” that he seesawed back and forth between Eagle Ridge and Long Lake most of the day, until finally he asked a tourist to pilot him out of the maze of tracks he had been making, and he finally reached the scenic wonder of the world late in the afternoon, so tired that he had to stay there all night.
When asked about it, he said the report was “greatly exaggerated” but from the glint in his eye and the vehemence with which he remarked about it being “darned funny that there are no road signs,” one was led to believe that he must have had a merry time cutting circles when he should have been traveling the straight and narrow path to the place higher up.
- Evening Herald, August 19, 1920
50 years ago
The Klamath Ranger District reports Rainbow Bay and Aspen Point Campgrounds at Lake of the Woods have been filled to near capacity on week days and are anticipated to be completely filled on weekends.
Fishing has been good to excellent at High Lakes and Sky Lakes areas.
Everyone, except hikers, is required to have an ax, shovel and a one-gallon container when camping in the U.S. National Forests except at developed sites.
Since mosquito control was initiated on the Chiloquin Ranger District, Spring Creek Campground is getting more and more use. Campsites are still available, however. The Williamson River Campground is full nearly every night and the roads in the district are fairly smooth but very dusty.
Campers at the Spring Creek Campground keep asking the recreation guard questions about the “lake” that is just east of the camping area. The body of water is not a lake. All of that water flows from springs located at the upper end of the creek, and upon looking into the water, one can see places in which the pumice appears to be boiling. These boiling areas are springs, some of which are no larger than a pencil while others are as big around as a two-gallon bucket.
- Herald and News, August 21, 1970
25 years ago
For several years Dorris Bowen, the former Lava Beds National Monument superintendent, commuted between Tulelake and the park.
“You couldn’t enjoy the scenery because you were hanging on to the car,” she remembers of the back-and-forth drive over Hill Road, which was unpaved between the park and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service visitor center.
“Now it’s easier and much safer. It’s a park-like road, without the dust.”
Bowen and others gathered at an overlook along Hill Road Friday to formally celebrate the recent $2.1 million paving project along 8.9 miles of the road. Brian McDermott, Siskiyou County’s deputy director of public works, said the project was 100 percent financed by the Federal Highway Lands Discretionary fund. Klamath Paving Corp. of Klamath did the work.
Fittingly, a group of bicyclists touring the road stopped at the overlook during the ceremonies then continued north toward the Lava Beds. Until a few weeks ago they would have needed mountain bikes for the gravel, often washboardy road.
- Herald and News, August 20, 1995
10 years ago
A set of long-forgotten photos taken a century ago in Klamath Falls will be shown in a special program Saturday at the Baldwin Hotel Museum, 31 Main St.
The free program is being offered in conjunction with a party to celebrate what would have been Maud Baldwin’s 132nd birthday. Baldwin was one of the region’s most accomplished photographers, and operated the Baldwin Hotel for several years after the death of her father, George T. Baldwin, according to a news release.
“These beautiful negatives surfaced recently when we were doing a complete inventory of Maud Baldwin photos,” said Lynn Jeche, curator at the Klamath County Museum. “They were in a storage area that museum staff had not looked at in a very, very long time. In fact, I had never seen these images in the 20 years I’ve been working here.”
Many of the photos include portraits of families taken at their homes in the area. Others show agricultural scenes and landscapes from the area.
Also on display will be several prints made by Baldwin herself a hundred or more years ago.
- Herald and News, August 19, 2010