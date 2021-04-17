100 years ago
With three homes building and approximately 20 applications under consideration, the Home Builders, Inc., is facing a busy season, according to James Holland, manager. The applications now on file will be handled as fast as possible. The Home Builders corporation is backed by local residents and was organized, following investigation by the chamber of commerce, to meet the housing needs here.
The first home started was a five room bungalow for C.H. Landis in Fairview Addition. The contract cost is $4,100 and the building has been under construction for nearly two weeks.
The second home is a four room bungalow for B.B. Reeves in Buena Vista Addition, to cost $2700. It was started the first of last week.
The third home is for Dr. D. C. Campbell, on Pine Street, between Fourth and Fifth. Excavation for this building started Saturday. It will be a seven room, modern bungalow, of extra fine construction, facing south to afford a view of the lake and valley. The cost of this building will be in the neighborhood of $6,000.
The Evening Herald, April 18, 1921
50 years ago
The renovation of the old Klamath Valley Hospital, Pine and Fourth Streets, is progressing toward a June 1 deadline.
The date was set by local state offices and the building’s owners, George and Ed Brosterhous, for the relocation of state agencies into 16,000 square feet on the first and second floors of the hospital.
In a 10 year lease signed by the State of Oregon, offices currently located throughout Klamath County in available office space soon will be centered in the old hospital. They include the Welfare Department, Vocational Rehabilitation, Department of Labor, State Fire Marshal, Department of Revenue and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
The Herald and News, April 22, 1971
25 years ago
Not many flying units can boast that two of their members have 3,000 hours flying time in an F-16
In fact, it’s a club of one: Kingsley Field’s 172nd Fighter Group (nee the 114th Fighter Training Squadron).
Saturday afternoon, Maj. John Adkisson and Maj. Doug Dean became the 9th and 10th pilots in the world with the 3,000 hours flying time, but few in the same airplane.
Both flight instructors say they reached the limits through a combination of good fortune and good teamwork. Both have spent their flying careers in various models of the F-16, and consider themselves fortunate they’ve never been assigned, as Adkisson put it, to “flying a desk at the Pentagon.”
Adkisson, 37, and Dean, 39, join a small five fellow American pilots and three foreign pilots in the 3,000 hour club. The foreign contingent counts a member each from the Netherlands, Denmark, and Belgium.
Dean quipped that hitting 3,000–an accomplishment made in increments of 250 hours a year—means you’re old.
“It means you’ve been around a long time,” he said smiling.
The Evening Herald, April 21, 1996
10 years ago
A six-year old boy who crashed his family’s minivan into a group of mailboxes and a moving vehicle Sunday morning told authorities he was going to get something to eat.
The unidentified boy got about a tenth of a mile from his family’s apartment before the crash on Bristol Avenue near Fargo Street, according to a press release from Oregon State Police.
The driver of the other vehicle, Tammy J. Belau, 29, of Klamath Falls, received minor injuries. The boy wasn’t injured.
“She thought he was a drunk driver because he was all over the road,” Sgt. Bob Fenner of OSP.
Emergency responders and OSP troopers arrived at the crash scene around 7:15 A.M. and discovered the boy driving the minivan.
“He said he was hungry, took a roll of pennies from home and drove the van to get some food,” according the OSP reports.
Fenner said the boy’s parents were asleep in the apartment and were unaware he’d left.
“This could happen to anybody,” Fenner said.
The Herald and News, April 19, 2011