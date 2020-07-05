100 years ago
Reports by visitors returning from Bly indicate that the Fourth of July celebration there eclipsed anything of the sort previously attempted in the county outside of Klamath Falls, perhaps, and the crowd yesterday rivaled crowds gathered in former years for celebrations in this city.
From Lakeview and all Lake county points, all parts of Klamath county and from neighboring Oregon and California counties people came until it was estimated that 4000 persons were present yesterday.
The big attraction was three-eighths mile dash between two noted runners, “Slats,” owned by Dan Haghn of Merrill, and “Rex,” owned by Frank Lane of Lakeview. The Merrill horse won. It is said that backers of both horses were free in wagering on their favorite and that probably more money changed hands than in any race ever run in Klamath county.
Automobile parties passing through on the way to Crater Lake reported that the celebration at Ft. Klamath was going big Sunday and Monday.
All the resorts were crowded with Fourth of July excursionists. Crater Lake drew the biggest crowd of its history is the report. Eighty cars were checked from this side of the mountain, Sunday, and scores of cars from the Medford side passed through the gate. Hotel accommodations were taxed far beyond capacity.
Rocky Point was so crowded Sunday night that many persons were forced to sit up all night, unable to get a bed. Sunday morning’s excursion was crowded and late comers found it impossible to get seats on the boat.
- Evening Herald, July 6, 1920
50 years ago
The San Francisco Ballet Celeste, which won wide acclaim here in 1967, will return for a one-night performance July 25 in Mills School Auditorium.
Two stars from Europe have joined the troupe for this year’s tour of the Northwest. They are Marina Eglevsky and Salvatore Aeillo from Monaco.
The foreign stars are making the 6,000-mile trip to San Francisco to see more of the United States at close range. They recently were married, so the trip will be part of their honeymoon.
Thirty-five other dancers will support them in the principal performance, “Coppelia.” This two-act version of the famous ballet will help to celebrate its 100th anniversary. It was first presented at the Paris Opera House a century ago and has been popular everywhere since then. The costumes cost more than $5,000.
Ballet Celeste has toured the United States many times. This will be the second performance in Klamath Falls.
- Herald and News, July 8, 1970
25 years ago
Some artists work in canvas and paint.
Not Bob Baker. Baker uses wildflowers and his front yard.
Even with wildflowers blooming freely across the hills, Bob Baker’s front yard is a spectacle unto itself – a living Monet just minutes from downtown Klamath Falls.
The floral spectacle provokes some pretty unusual reactions.
The Pacific Terrace man once found a motorcyclist photographing his masterpiece from the street. Trouble was, the motorcyclist was lying on his back in the middle of Loma Linda Street – next to a sharp bend.
Still, it’s easy to understand why visitors would throw caution to the wind. The blur of color – reds, blues, whites, yellows and oranges – is breathtaking stuff. Flowers of all sizes and colors sprout seemingly from every square inch, sweeping from the low section by the street up toward the house.
His daughter deserves the credit – or blame – for his floral fascination, Baker said.
A few years ago, he explains, she gave him a packet of wildflower seeds. He planted them, liked what he saw, and planted more. He and his late wife regularly photographed the results. Every year, he selects one shot to represent the season’s effort.
Keeping it up is a major chore and in a dry year water bills can be horrendous, he said.
“I’m retired but I think I’ve created a monster here,” he said. “I’ve always got something to do – I can come down and weed any time I want.”
- Herald and News, July 7, 1995
10 years ago
Breanna Mestas took the cake. Well, the watermelon, actually.
After a slow start the 8-year-old rallied to beat a half-dozen competitors and win the 8-and-under watermelon-eating contest at the Klamath Freedom Celebration Sunday. The freedom celebration at the Klamath County Fairgrounds featured vendors, bands and the American Veterans Traveling Tribute and Traveling Wall.
Breanna’s favorite part of the contest?
“Winning,” she said.
After wolfing-down a piece of water melon bigger than her head in only a few minutes, the tiny Bonanza native said she still likes watermelon, though she might wait a little while to have some more. A tummy full of fruit didn’t slow her down, though. Not long after the contest, she ran to get in line for the Army National Guard climbing wall at the festival.
“At first she was eating pretty slowly, then she noticed everyone else, and I think that’s when her competitiveness took over,” her mother, Adele, said.
For the competitive little girl, winning was easily the best part of the day, but other than that, what did she like?
“Getting messy,” Breanna said with a grin, wearing a watermelon-stained shirt.
- Herald and News, July 6, 2010