100 years ago
“Supremacy of the air – there is no such a thing. There is too much air to speak of controlling it – the American Air forces were often in control of ten mile sectors, but as far as being supreme in the air – that’s a misnomer.”
So spoke Lieutenant Robert Riggs, Klamath Falls boy who returned to his home last night, after spending nearly two years in the air forces of the United States Army. Riggs was overseas for ten months, being attached to the 116th Observation Squadron that was engaged in reconnaissance work. He was close to the front trench line prior to the signing of the armistice but did not fly over the enemy’s territory at any time.
Riggs took his preliminary ground school training at Berkeley at the U.S. School of Military Aeronautics, and received his commission, after completing his flying period in the early part of 1918. He landed at Le Harve, France, in August, 1918. His discharge was given him on July 2 at Mitchell Field, Long Island.
Lieutenant Riggs intends returning to the University of Oregon in October to complete his collegiate work.
— Evening Herald, July 16, 1919
50 years ago
Airmen from Keno and Eugene and a young woman from Lakeview are Oregonians assigned to various roles in the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission.
Capt. Lloyd V. Howard, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd V. Howard, Keno, an engineer in the flight control division at the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston, will help monitor the spacecraft on console vital systems through information sent back by telemetry during the space flight.
Capt. Howard is one of 150 select Air Force members assigned to duty with NASA in support of America’s space program.
Capt. Howard’s role in the Apollo 11 mission becomes extremely exacting during the space flight as he attempts to keep on step ahead of the astronauts in monitoring and assuring reliability of vital life support functions aboard the spacecraft.
He is primarily concerned with the environmental control system on the command service module which includes the control and supply of oxygen and cabin pressure.
— Herald and News, July 14, 1969
25 years ago
A community college service district could be in place in Klamath County by the fall of 1995.
But the proposal for such a district must first clear numerous hurdles, including voter approval.
This was reported to the Klamath County School Board in its Thursday night meeting by Rodney Wright, community college project facilitator, and Bill Brown of the county school district.
“There now exists a void in the educational spectrum in Klamath County,” Wright said. “Graduating high school students currently do not have the same range of choices that graduates in other areas of the state have.”
This void can be eliminated in one of two ways: either by forming a community college service district or by a local area being annexed into an existing community college service district, Wright reported.
“Most students who desire community college courses must now leave the region to take them,” Wright said. “A community college service district here would provide an opportunity for local students to continue their higher education without having to leave our community.”
— Herald and News, July 15, 1994
10 years ago
Dressed in black-and-yellow uniforms for Saturday’s Rural Henley Regatta, an annual rowing competition, Trisha Roninger and her racing team of three other women squatted on a dock at Lake Ewauna, preparing to lift their boat out of the rippling water.
The women are part of the Ewauna Rowing Club, a group of competitive and recreational rowers of all ages united by their love to row. Headquartered in Veterans Memorial Park in the Jim Kerns Crewhouse, the nonprofit, membership club uses the still waters of Lake Ewauna for recreation, instruction and adrenaline-pumping competitions.
Founded in 1970 by James Kerns, who was a varsity rower at Oregon State University, the club seeks to attract people of all ages to participate in the low-impact sport that has the same cardiovascular benefits as running.
The club hosts the Rural Henley Regatta each year at Lake Ewauna, where clubs from Ashland, the San Francisco Bay Area and Eugene, among other locations, compete. Club members also often compete in races in British Columbia, Seattle, Portland, Eugene, Ashland and the Bay Area.
— Herald and News, July 16, 2009