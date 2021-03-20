100 years ago
L.K. Porter, cement contractor, has started the work of laying a cement floor in the old White Pelican Garage building on the east end of Main Street which will be occupied by the Klamath Creamery.
The floor space is 150 by 55 feet. Mr. Porter expects to complete his share of the work in ten days. New partitions will be put in and the interior remodeled for creamery purposes. It is expected it it will by ready for occupancy in about six weeks.
The York Construction and Supply Company of Seattle has the contract for installing new refrigerating machinery.
The old refrigerating plant will be moved to the new building, meaning practically doubling the present capacity.
Mr. Furber, manager, says that it will be a model one-floor plant, the best equipped and most efficient of its size south of Portland.
The Evening Herald, March 23, 1921
50 years ago
Klamath Falls will be included in the newly designed railroad passenger service which will start operation May 1.
Three times a week a passenger train operating between Seattle, Wash, and San Diego, Calif., will stop in Klamath Falls.
The Seattle-San Diego segment is part of the network which is run by Railpax.
Railpax will be financed by federal grants of up to $40 million to assist in the organization initial operations.
Klamath Falls is included because South Pacific’s main north-south line runs through here. As far as passenger service is concerned only an average of 1.5 persons board trains in Klamath Falls and average of 2.5 persons debarked here, according it to SP officials.
The Herald and News, March 23, 1971
25 years ago
If all goes as planned today, Gov. John Kitzhaber will “shoot down” his wife in the skies over southeastern Oregon.
The governor is wrapping up his trip to the region with a second day at Kingsley Field’s “Top Knife” flight surgeon training program.
The governor, who is a medical doctor, is the commander-in-chief of the Oregon Air National Guard.
Earlier Thursday, Kitzhaber did several hours of preliminary flight training before he was taken up in a two-seat F-18.
Maj.Tom Schiess piloted the plane carrying Kitzhaber, but said that the governor flew the plane most of the time.
Today, the governor’s flights focused on low-altitude air-to-air training that was to include the simulated intercept of a Learjet carrying the governor’s wife as a passenger.
Sharon Kitzhaber has had a commercial pilot’s license for almost two years. She flew her Cessna172 to Klamath Falls on Thursday to join her husband at Kingsley Field.
The Herald and News, March 21, 1996
10 years ago
It looks like Klamath Falls will get the pediatric castle it was promised.
Designs for a $5 million Sanford Pediatric Clinic in Klamath Falls were released last week and, like project developers said, the building looks like a castle treating sick kids.
“We’re very proud of it. We think it’s a great design,” said Jim Slack, Vice President of World Clinics for Sanford Health, the South Dakota-based health care provider building the Klamath Falls clinic.
The clinic should be ready to open in about 12 months.
The 8,700-square-foot clinic will feature a castle-like facade with two spires that each or the front entrance.
The Herald and News, March 22, 2011