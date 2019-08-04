100 years ago
A 90 horse-power Curtis training plane, operated by experienced overseas Army pilots, will arrive in Klamath Falls on Aug. 10, and will carry passengers over the city and surrounding country during the Elks convention.
Assurance was given yesterday of the early arrival of the plane by Frank P. Farrell, secretary of the Medford Airplane Corporation, who was in Klamath Falls arranging details incident to the coming of the plane. He was accompanied by Floyd Hart, who will pilot the plane during its stay in Klamath Falls. A landing site, about a mile and a half out of town, was chosen yesterday and will be graded and leveled.
The opportunity afforded Klamath Falls people to ride in fast planes handled by capable pilots is one that may not be afforded again for some time. Floyd Hart, who was a lieutenant in the air service, spent five months flying over the lines on the Western front. He has been officially cited for bringing down a Boche (unflattering slang for German) plane. Delbert Jones, who will also pilot the plane during its stay here, had over 700 hours of flying, and a year in France during his Army career. Every care of the airplane is taken to avoid accidents by Sgt. Seeley Hall, who was formerly in charge of test blocks at Rockwell Field, San Diego. Frank Farrell was a naval aviator during the war.
— Evening Herald, Aug. 6, 1919
50 years ago
Jerry Argetsinger, who has been a performing magician in Klamath Falls since he was 11, left recently on his second USO trip – this time to the Orient.
He and his troupe of seven, who call themselves the Smoggy Mountain Breakthrough, will perform in hospitals and servicemen’s clubs in Japan, Korea, Okinawa, Guam, The Philippines and Hawaii. Along with his unusual comedy-magic routine, Argetsinger will sing and play the organ in a rock combo and emcee the show.
Earlier this year he toured Greenland, Newfoundland, Labrador and Iceland with the USO.
“I’ve been able to go to all the right places at the right times,” he laughed: “Greenland in the winter where it got down to 75 below zero and now to Japan in the hot, muggy summer.”
Argetsinger has performed in 10 states, Canada and Europe.
— Herald and News, Aug. 6, 1969
25 years ago
Federal wildlife managers are considering a swap of agricultural lands for wetlands in the Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuge in an effort to halt a precipitous decline of bird populations.
Numbers of migratory waterfowl using the refuge have declined steadily over the past 20 years, according to annual surveys by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Some experts say the decline is due primarily to loss of summer and winter habitat for ducks and geese in other parts of the North American continent.
But waterfowl numbers are holding steady or increasing slightly on the nearby Lower Klamath Refuge, where a system of rotating farmlands, seasonal marshes and open water has been in place for years.
Refuge managers have less flexibility on the Tule Lake Refuge, where established zones of agricultural use on the refuge are set by law.
The Kuchel Act, passed 25 years ago on Sept. 2, halted homesteading on the refuge, setting aside 16,700 acres of wetlands and allowing farmers to lease 14,700 acres of federally owned farmlands.
Over the years, the wetlands have undergone a natural succession making them less suitable for wildlife habitat, officials say. Most of the wetlands are covered year-round by open water with little or no emerging vegetation.
The wildlife service is proposing to rotate wetland areas, commonly known as the Tule Lake sump, for lands currently leased by farmers.
The pilot project calls for flooding about 300 acres of land traditionally used by the wildlife service to raise grain that is left standing each year for birds to consume.
— Herald and News, Aug. 4, 1994
10 years ago
Seymour, a red, white and blue robot, rotated his head 90 degrees in a whir of motors and electricity, and looked down at 10-year-old Sara Goucher as dozens of fairgoers snapped pictures.
“Can I take you home?” Goucher asked, smiling.
“I get done at 6,” Seymour said in a squeaky voice. “(But) I have a date with a vacuum cleaner.”
Seymour entertained crowds Saturday at the Klamath County Fair. Wearing a silver top hat, the droid talked to children and their parents, posed for pictures, and sometimes directed families to booths or venues in the park when asked.
Seymour is one of eight similar robots designed by Jules Bamberger, a robot architect who used to put on product trade shows for corporations in big cities. He left all that behind after the terrorists’ attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Now he, Seymour and other similarly constructed robots travel all over the world, entertaining children at fairs and other functions.
— Herald and News, Aug. 9, 2009