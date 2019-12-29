100 years ago
Another member added to the medical fraternity of Klamath Falls, is Dr. T.C. Campbell, who is a graduate of Toronto University Class 1902, and who returned in September from overseas where he served four years with the Canadian army medical corps.
In 1915-16, Dr. Campbell served in France as medical officer with a Scottish regiment, where he saw ten months’ continuous service in the front line. This was during one of the most trying times of the great war, when food and munitions, as well as all other supplies were short. This was the winter when the battles of Ypres, The Somme, Loos, Festubert, were fought through a sea of mud, and when the loss of the Canadians was tremendous.
During this time gas was first used by the enemy, the Canadians being the first to suffer its terrible effects. After Dr. Campbell had experienced months of the trials and hardships connected with these battles, it was somewhat of a relief to be attached to a field ambulance and while it was equally as dangerous, the personal hardships were not so great. It was not uncommon in these days to work for sixty or seventy hours, getting the wounded back to a casualty clearing station.
His next service was in No. 7 Canadian general hospital at Etaples, France. This was one of the largest hospital areas during the war, there being accommodation for over sixty thousand wounded. Here Dr. Campbell was on the surgical division of the hospital, with complete charge of four surgical wards. Later Major Campbell was transferred to Kitchener military hospital where a great amount of orthopaedic surgery was done.
Dr. Campbell on returning to the States, found Klamath Falls the most talked of place in the Northwest and decided to look it over, with the result that he has decided to remain here and has opened offices in the Odd Fellows Building. Dr. and Mrs. Campbell are at present living at the White Pelican hotel, where they will remain until they can secure a suitable home.
Evening Herald, Dec. 31, 1919
50 years ago
Boys and girls age 10 through 15 may apply Thursday, Jan. 8, starting at 4 p.m. at the Police Pistol Range, 310 S. Fourth St., to participate in new marksmanship and hunter safety classes.
Boys and girls without hunter safety cards are deemed eligible for the instruction, and should be accompanied by a parent or other person authorized to sign application forms, Sgt. Oscar Gerleve, leader of the Klamath Falls Police Junior Rifle Club, said. The classes are sponsored by the club.
The classes will be once a week for two hours, and all rifles, ammunition and training material will be furnished by the club.
Herald and News, Dec. 29, 1969
25 years ago
There were two earthquakes at Crater Lake National Park Wednesday afternoon.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.9 was recorded at 4:22 p.m. about two miles south of the lake, or right at park headquarters in Munson Valley.
The same University of Washington Seismology Laboratory also reported a shock of 2.4 just before the larger quake.
“We did feel it,” park maintenance chief Elwood Lynn reported. “It was kind of a sharp short duration. It almost seemed like snow falling off the roof. I would say it didn’t shake the building any more than when snow slides. Personally, I only felt one.”
“I know I heard something, but I just assumed it was noise,” said Christy Lee McCarthy, a National Park Service volunteer who had just returned to the Rim Village cafeteria-gift shop after leading a snowshoe walk.
Some cassette tapes fell off the gift shop racks, while some employees felt some brief movements.
No damage was reported anywhere in the park, including the newly rebuilt Crater Lake Lodge, which will reopen in May after being closed because of structural problems since 1989.
“It’s build stout enough that it’s going to take more than that to shake it,” said Lynn of the effects of the earthquakes on the Lodge.
Herald and News, Dec. 29, 1994
10 years go
A free program examining old highway routes through the region will be presented at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
“Archives Showcase: Session Two – The Old Highways” will feature dozens of photos, maps and news articles.
It is the second in a series of programs exhibiting photos rarely seen by the public.
“Most of these photos have been seen by no one except museum staff or volunteers,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “Now that we have the technology to digitize these images and project them on a screen, we can hold group discussions on what we can learn from them.”
Herald and News, Dec. 31, 2009