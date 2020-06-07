100 years ago
D. B. Worthington, “the best newspaperman Klamath county has ever had,” is in the city. He arrived here last evening and is stopping at the White Pelican. Over a quarter of a century ago “Dave” Worthington owned and edited a weekly paper in this city, and those who lived here at that time and who are still residents of the county always refer to him as the ablest newspaperman that has graced this section before or since. And they are right, for Mr. Worthington has duplicated his work at Beloit, Wisconsin, where he owns The News, recognized as the leader among the dailies of the middle west. People are often prone to measure greatness, ability and success by the dollar mark, and even with this yardstick Mr. Worthington upholds the reputation given him by his friends of earlier days, being able to reckon his annual income by six figures and his worldly possessions by seven.
It is now about a decade since Mr. Worthington dropped in to see his old friends and in that time great changes have taken place in this city, so great, in fact, that he would have felt like a stranger in a strange land, if it were not for the old time welcome extended by Captain Siemens, Judge Leavitt, John Houston, Captain Lee and the others who hastened to greet him.
In the days when Mr. Worthington was “running” his paper it took courage and he had plenty and to spare. With the same enthusiasm as he would roast a foe or support a friend, he would fight with him or for him and often when discussing the stirring times that always marked the political campaigns of early days will you hear how So and So started in to trim Dave Worthington, with the usual result – the trimmer got trimmed.
Mr. Worthington is returning from a vacation trip to the Orient. He expects to start east Sunday.
- Evening Herald, June 11, 1920
50 years ago
“Fly now, teach later,” is the slogan of Linda Bonotto, a former school teacher from Klamath Falls, who is seeing the world as a Pan American stewardess.
“Eventually, I hope to return to teaching and obtain a counseling certificate,” confided light-traveler Linda, who was a substitute teacher in Portland and taught in the Astoria Job Corps. “In the meantime, I know my Pan Am experience will greatly enhance my teaching ability.”
The sprightly, green-eyed brunette recently completed basic training at Pan Am’s International Stewardess College in Miami and now is based in New York.
Jet Clipper flights carry Miss Bonotto across the Atlantic to South American, the sun-gilded resort islands of Bermuda, the Bahamas and Caribbean, to Europe, Africa, the Middle and Far East.
Already a seasoned traveler, Miss Bonotto spent her junior year of college polishing her Italian at the University of Pavia and toured most of Europe.
Miss Bonotto is a 1969 graduate of the University of Oregon, majored in education and is a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She has been a counselor of disadvantaged high school youth and a “ski bum” at Aspen Colo. Skiing and hiking are her specialties.
- Herald and News, June 7, 1970
25 years ago
Volunteers are needed at both the Baldwin Museum and the Klamath County Visitor Center at Veterans Park.
Volunteers at the Baldwin give visitors guided tours of the museum. These tours outline the history of the area and the historic features of the building. People who enjoy meeting other people and love antiques are good candidates to volunteer for the Baldwin Museum.
Local residents also have an opportunity to volunteer for the Visitor Center in Veterans Park. This venue gives volunteers an opportunity to make the first impression for Klamath County.
Visitor information is provided seven days a week from mid-June through mid-September.
- Herald and News, June 6, 1995
10 years ago
Two performances of “Beauty for Ashes, An Invitation to the Dance” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 11 and 12, in the Ross Ragland Theater by Carla’s … The Dancers’ Studio, according to a news release.
It will be the studio’s 24th annual production.
The production is a collection of more than 30 dances in a variety of styles and techniques, including ballet, jazz, tap, modern, gospel, hip hop, and Celtic tap, that will be performed by more than 100 dancers from 4 years old to 70-plus years of age.
It will include several large-scale dance numbers along with aerial dance sequences that will utilize a combination of computer-controlled overhead track systems and winches designed, engineered and constructed by Sunset Dynamics.
Among the musical selections will be “Invitation to the Dance” and “Le Spectre de la Rose” by Carl Maria Von Weber and music from several Broadway shows, including “Anything Goes” and “The Lion King.”
The choreography is by Carla Brannon, owner and artistic director of the dance studio and the show’s principal choreographer, Ryan Niemi, Kelly Tiapin and Alice Heath.
Also appearing in two of the dance numbers will be the Cascade Cloggers.
- Herald and News, June 11, 2010