100 years ago
Death, perched on the pilot of a heavy Southern Pacific locomotive, rode a close race with Walter Campbell and Gene Childers, well known Langell Valley cattlemen, as they were coming in from Chiloquin, where they have cattle grazing, last Saturday. The men escaped the wheels of the engine but the horses could not beat the steam propelled monster in a straightaway race and were sacrificed.
The two men started through the cut this side of Kirk, not realizing that the afternoon passenger train from Chiloquin was behind them. The cut was filled with snow during last week’s storm but the track crew had run a snow plow through and piled snow banks high on either side of the rails.
When part way through, the horsemen heard the train drumming behind them. They put their horses to a run but the train was almost on them. The engineer saw them and applied the emergency brakes, but the race with death would have been lost had not Childers and Campbell thrown themselves from their saddles and scrambled up the steep snow walls, where they found a place of safety as the locomotive rushed by.
The riderless horses were run down by the engine and injured so badly that they had to be killed. Friends of the cattlemen are congratulating them on the presence of mind and nerve that stood them in such good stead in the sudden emergency, which might easily have terminated fatally for them if they had not kept their heads.
— Evening Herald, Dec. 16, 1919
50 years ago
The Klamath Falls downtown business district is going to be a lot cleaner.
The city council during a study session Monday noon warmed to the idea of hiring a full-time downtown cleanup man.
Mayor Robert Veatch at the meeting start urged the council to discuss the downtown litter problem. He recalled an earlier suggestion by Councilman Lyle Kellstrom that a man be hired with that exclusive duty.
City Manager Larry Casey will proceed with hiring the one person, but the council indicated it would not be against hiring a second man if that’s what the job required.
Kellstrom envisioned a man with a white uniform and perhaps a two-wheel cart, removing litter that now escapes the city street sweeper and the Klamath Disposal, Inc., crew in making its trash-pickup rounds.
A surcharge on the business occupation tax was suggested in the first discussion to pay the cleanup man and provide a source for any equipment he might need.
Then the idea was broached to tie in the surcharge with the proposed parking district for the downtown.
Both were rejected.
The city will pay the bill for the cleanup man, or men.
“If we are going to keep the downtown clean, the city is going to have to do it,” Mayor Veatch declared.
— Herald and News, Dec. 16, 1969
25 years ago
The Klamath Tribes and the state of Oregon signed a gaming compact today that establishes operating guidelines for a gambling facility the tribes plan to build near Chiloquin.
The compact, drafted by tribal officials and a negotiating team appointed by the governor, clears the way for the tribes to operate certain games categorized as Class III.
The tribes will be allowed to offer video-lottery, keno and other banked games, and to offer off-track betting on horse and dog races.
The compact does not cover Class I games that include traditional Indian games. Also not covered are Class II games such as bingo, lotto and other games that are not banked by the casino. Those types of games are regulated by the federal government, and could be conducted at the tribes’ casino.
The compact spells out security provisions involving the Oregon State Police, and sets forth requirements for reporting sizable winnings of individuals.
Games that are not allowed under the compact include casino-banked blackjack played with cards, roulette, craps and mechanical slot machines.
The compact with the Klamath Tribes is the third signed by Gov. Barbara Roberts in the past two weeks. Last week Roberts signed compacts with the Coquille Tribe of North Bend, and the Coos Tribe in Coos Bay.
— Herald and News, Dec. 16, 1994
10 years ago
Touchscreen controls. Fewer operating steps. Efficiency.
Those are the qualities staff from the Klamath County clerk’s office saw in some of the newest models of ballot-tallying machines on display in September during the Oregon Association of County Clerks conference at the Running Y Resort.
About 100 people attended the conference, which was organized by Klamath County clerk Linda Smith as one of her final duties as the association’s president. Attendees included Oregon Secretary of State Kate Brown, and 34 of the state’s 36 counties sent representatives.
A trade show with vendors selling vote-counting machines was one of the attractions of the conference. Clerk’s offices are able to buy machines from any vendor licensed and certified by the state, providing a variety of options.
— Herald and News, Dec. 15, 2009