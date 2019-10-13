100 years ago
Fire Chief Dowell of Portland is a real letter writer. During the war he wrote a mimeograph letter each month to some 50 of Uncle Sam’s finest in France. But little did he realize that he would ever write a letter which would be worth $10,000 to any man. The unexpected has happened and it was this way.
Thomas H. Ince, famous moving picture producer, recently filmed at his own expense at a cost of $10,000 four reels to teach the lesson of fire prevention. Three reels of these pictures were shown in Portland during the recent convention of fire chiefs and so greatly pleased was Chief Dowell that he sat down and wrote Ince a letter. In due time Chief Dowell received a reply.
“I felt more than repaid for any trouble and expense I went to in turning out the fire prevention film when I received your kind letter,” wrote Ince.
“If this film will, in one single case, lower the loss of life, I believe that my efforts were well expended; but on the other hand, if this should not be true, your kind letter has taken the place of any practical benefits.”
Fire Chief Miller of Klamath Falls was among the fire fighters at the Portland convention who saw the film and so impressed was he that he secured it for exhibition in this city.
— Evening Herald, Oct. 13, 1919
50 years ago
A formal agreement was signed Monday by Charles A. Connaughton, Pacific Northwest regional forester, and John McKean, director of the Oregon State Game Commission, establishing Crane Prairie Reservoir (about 100 miles northwest of Klamath Falls) as the first osprey management area in the nation. This action was suggested by Deschutes National Forest Supervisor Earl E. Nichols who points out that this area has the largest nesting colony of osprey in the Northwest and possibly in the nation.
Word that Crane Prairie Reservoir was being considered for an osprey management area was made known by Dick Briggs in his “Great Outdoors” column in the Sept. 14 edition of the Herald and News.
There was a total of 70 nests at, or adjacent to, Crane Prairie Reservoir in 1969; 48 of these nests were active. There were 35 nestlings raised there by 96 parent birds. This is less than one bird per nest, and raises a question about the future survival of these birds.
McKean stated that the area will be closed to hunting from April 1 to Sept. 30 to provide necessary protection for the osprey during its nesting period. Hunting for deer and water fowl, however, will be permitted after September 30 during the regular permitted seasons.
— Herald and News, Oct. 14, 1969
25 years ago
Olympic silver medal-winning runner Ralph A. Hill, 85, died Monday in Klamath Falls.
Hill, after graduating from Henley High School, went on to run at the University of Oregon, Eugene, and represented the United States in the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics, where he won the silver medal in the 5,000-meter run.
He was fouled a number of times by the runner from Finland, who ended up winning the race.
Hill refused to file a protest, as did the U.S. track and field delegation. Hill was left with the silver medal and never complained that he did not win the gold.
His famous race was brought back to the forefront during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics during another distance race that did bring protests.
In late September 1992, Henley renamed its football field and track after Hill and current decathlon champion Dan O’Brien. The facility is now called Hill-O’Brien Field.
Hill was a life-long resident of Klamath County.
— Herald and News, Oct. 18, 1994
10 years ago
The Klamath Basin Potato Festival’s parade started when Steve Kandra’s father was a young man.
More than 70 years later, the parade has become a staple at the annual festival in Merrill, one Kandra has overseen for the past 25 years as co-chairman of the parade committee.
“Every year it comes together,” Kandra said. “It’s just rural America coming together and marching down Main Street.”
This year’s parade lineup boasted 50 floats from various businesses, nonprofits and other organizations around the Klamath Basin.
The floats came decorated with balloons, corn stalks and pumpkins. Some were pulled by vintage farm equipment. Other entries included classic cars, some as old as the early 1900s.
People on most floats threw candy to the glee of children lining the streets.
Kandra estimated several thousand spectators turned out to watch. It was homecoming weekend for several area high schools, bringing former residents back home to see family and old friends.
Awards were given in 27 different categories. Kandra’s favorite components of this year’s parade were all the youth exhibits, including children riding on bicycles and horses.
“It’s a really great multigenerational participation for the community,” he said.
— Herald and News, Oct. 16, 2009