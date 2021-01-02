100 years ago
Trick horses are not the only horses who can do funny stunts, for instance the feat of climbing stairs, and this truth was amply demonstrated today by one C.J. Quigley’s big bays.
The Quigley sled, driven by Fred Hawkes, to which four horses were attached, was being hauled through the alleyway between the Record Office and the rear of the LaVogue Store, and was loaded to the guards with wood. Encountering a small pile of wood just before it reached Fifth Street, the sled turned over. This frightened the horses, one of them falling upon the closed doors of the basement entrance under the LaVogue Store, and plunging through bodily.
After being released from the remainder of the team it was found impossible to bring the horse back through the same opening, and after giving the basement the “once over,” the big animal was led forward, through the rooms, and straight up the stairs on the Fifth Street side of the building.
When the adventurous horse was examined for injuries, it was found that he was physically fit as he was before he made his disappearance on the alley side of the building.
The Evening Herald, January 8, 1921
50 years ago
Tremors were being felt in other buildings on the south side of the 500 block of Main Street this morning as huge crane with a wrecking ball began leveling structures for a future Pacific Power & Light Co. building. Van Mollison, President of the First Federal Savings and Loan Association at the other end of the block, talked to the wrecker, John Bowers. But demolition proceeded, with the crane hired from Valley Inland Pacific Constructors, Inc., making big inroads into the building. Bowers said the crane should finish its work in two days.
The Herald and News, January 5, 1971
25 years ago
Unexpected high winds Saturday night toppled trees, damaged residences in Rocky Point and Lake of the Woods areas and cut off power for customers in Klamath Falls and outlying areas.
Wind gusts up to 85 miles per our were reported by KAGO radio on the hill above downtown Klamath Falls where the station is located.
The National Weather Service issued its first high wind warnings at 10 p.m. Saturday after several reports of winds blowing out windows, said David Spector, a meteorologist intern.
The winds diminished by 4 a.m.
“It wasn’t expected at all,” Spector said. “We had forecasted light winds.”
CrystalWood Lodge, about six miles from Rocky Point on Westside Road, lost its roof and sustained major damage to two of its seven rooms when a Ponderosa tree fell on the lodge about 2 a.m. said owner Rich McIntrye.
The Herald and News, January 1, 1996
10 years ago
A Klamath Falls man who fell through the ice of Lake Ewauna Friday afternoon while rescuing his dog was saved after three passersby pulled him out before public safety officials arrived.
Klamath County Sheriff Tim Evinger said his deputies informed him that without the aid of three men-Sheldon Strand of Sublimity, Rodger Houston of Klamath Falls and Sean Perry of Banks-Matthew McLemore, 21, would not have survived.
“The three men are heroes,” Evinger said. “The air temperature was 18 degrees.”
According the report, McLemore was at Veterans Park early Friday afternoon with his dog when the animal ran onto the iced over lake and fell through. McLemore ventured onto the lake and managed to pull the dog out before he fell through.
Strand was driving on Highway 97 when he say McLemore struggling in the icy lake. He drove to the park and pulled a tow rope from his vehicle. He threw one end of the rope to McLemore.
House and Perry say Strand attempting to rescue McLemore and pulled into the park to help.
“Just as the deputies arrived he was pulled out of the water,” Evinger said.
McLemore was treated for hypothermia and released from Sky Lakes Medical Center Friday.
The Herald and News, January 1, 2011