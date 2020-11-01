100 years ago
To be held up at the point of a gun on a lonely mountain train road with nothing but the heavens overhead and no human being within miles around is not a pleasant experience—that is, not of the nature of sensation you would expect to experience at an ice cream social for a newly wedded pastor. Such, however, is what happened to Miss Blanche Warren last Wednesday evening while driving alone in a Paige car from her home at Bly to Klamath Falls.
Miss Warren said she was driving slowly along the top of the mountain road near the Smith Ranch when a man stepped from behind a car that was standing on the side of the road. He pointed a pistol in her face and commanded her to stop.
He said, “Slide over and let me take that wheel. We will go to Klamath Falls or Lakeview, whichever you say.”
“But this is a real car,” replied Miss Warren, “maybe you can’t handle the gears. This is low and this is intermediate”—and then she stepped on the gas. The car lurched forward with such a jolt that Mr. Would-be-Holdup man was thrown from the running board and Miss Warren tore down the hill faster than anyone else probably ever came down before.
Miss Warren says that she heard a shot as she started down the hill, but no trace of a bullet was found any place on the car.
Evening Herald, November 1, 1920
50 years ago
Collegiate rowing came to Klamath Falls Saturday when the newly-formed Lake Ewauna Rowing Club staged a series of races on the lake featuring crews from the club, Oregon State, Pacific Lutheran and Stanford. The crowds were at Veterans’ Park shortly after the Pacific Lutheran shell crossed the finish line ahead of the Stanford shell. Oregon State finished third due to a broken oar.
The Herald and News, November 1, 1970
25 years ago
The potential for earthquakes in the Klamath Basin will be discussed in a meeting presented by Klamath County Emergency Services at 10:30 Thursday in the county Board of Commissioners office at 409 Pine St.
Tom Wiley, a geologist with the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries will be the featured speaker.
Geologists reportedly have identified numerous active faults in the Klamath Basin since the earthquakes of Sept. 1993.
State officials expressed an interest in developing an earthquake hazard map for the Klamath Falls urban area, according to Bill Thompson, the county’s emergency services manager.
The Herald and News, November 5, 1995
10 years ago
Barkley Springs, which historically provided spawning habitat for two species of endangered fish, is being redesigned to again benefit Lost River and shortnose suckers.
Barkley Springs and adjacent lands were incorporated into Hagelstein Park in the 1960s. In earlier years, the springs were cut off from their normal flow with Upper Klamath Lake during and after the construction of Southern Pacific Railroad tracks and Highway 97.
“This project will not make it as a it was, but it will function as it used to,” said Katherine Jackson, project manager for the Klamath Watershed Partnership, at ceremonies marking the beginning of a six-week, $450,000 restoration project.
During the ground breaking ceremonies, other speakers will offer their perspectives.
“Our people lived here,” said Don Gentry, the Klamath Tribes vice chairman, noting Klamaths used a word for the springs that translated to “late sunrise place.”
He expressed the hope that by rebuilding populations, the two species can eventually be removed from the endangered species list.
“I want to see our grandchildren fish for these fish,” Gentry said.
“This reclamation project will probably add spawning habitat,” agreed Chuck Korson, fish passage and restoration program manager for the Bureau of Reclamation’s Klamath Falls office.
The Herald and News, November 7, 2010