100 years ago
The sanctity that doth hedge around a United States mail bag is nothing to William Zillman, the tramp arrested for entering the Southern Pacific freight depot last week and breaking open packages from which he took certain edible articles that appealed to him. At a hearing before Justice Chapman yesterday afternoon Zillman was bound over to the grand jury’s action on a charge of larceny of a house.
Zillman used a U.S. mail pouch to carry his worldly goods about with him. When questioned as to his possession of the bag, he said he got it when he entered a post office and warehouse at Norman, near Dunsmuir, Cal. It appealed to him as a handy thing to carry his pack in and so he used it.
— Evening Herald, Feb. 3, 1920
50 years ago
An associate degree course in nursing by 1971, a masters in technology by 1977, enrollment totaling 2,711 by 1979, additional buildings to house students, laboratories and classrooms…
These are among projections in a long range plan for development at Oregon Technical Institute as presented to the OTI Advisory Council Monday.
Ray G. Prevost, assistant dean of faculty, presented plans for 22 new curricular programs in the next 10 years, some of which would be new base programs, others “spinoffs” from existing programs and the remainder major revisions of current programs, he explained.
Dean Pape, Eugene, suggested the need for developing a program of research in the field of agricultural irrigation and James Kelly, Portland, called for programs in physical therapy to fill what he termed a “growing need.”
Dr. Winston Purvine, OTI president, said the long range plan will be updated each year, and that future considerations could well result in changes in the projections. In outlining the college’s anticipated construction program, W. M. (Jack) Douglass, dean of administration, pointed out that OTI is “at the top of the list” of the State Board of Higher Education’s priority ratings for classroom and laboratory space and stations.
He said plans for a second laboratory are expected soon; facilities for the new dental hygiene course are under construction; working drawings are ready, and bids for a Commons addition with 373-seat auditorium are expected to be called in March.
He said OTI’s priority list calls for the second lab building, a multistory structure to house a new computer lab on the first floor; classrooms and offices on the second, plus additional parking, the first two stories of a Resources Learning Center (library) and tennis courts or track in the 1971-73 biennium.
The Resources Learning Center is planned in the middle of the moat as a high-rise structure which will be the focal point on campus, Douglass explained.
In the 1973-75 biennium, plans are for construction of a student union, another hot water well, physical plant extensions and completion of landscaping.
— Herald and News, Feb. 3, 1970
25 years ago
More than $10,000 was raised for non-profit organizations during Saturday’s Klamath Bull Sale.
A bit and headstall donated by Pfizer (formerly SmithKline Beecham) brought $4,500 for Water for Life after 17 people bought the tack and donated it back to the auction for resale.
A colt donated by Masten Ranches of Bonanza brought $700 for Water for Life.
Other donated items raised nearly $4,000 for the Klamath Basin Agricultural Legal Fund. Paul Cavener of Macdoel bought a quarter horse mare donated by Pete Bourdet of Chiloquin, while Bill and Shirley Hill bought a quarter horse mare donated by Ambrose and Susan McAuliffe of Fort Klamath.
The Klamath Basin Agricultural Legal Fund was established last November in response to the threat of a lawsuit over grazing on public lands in Klamath County.
— Herald and News, Feb. 7, 1995
10 years ago
The Winter Wings Festival, the nation’s oldest birding festival, will again feature familiar and new offerings during its 31st reincarnation. Friday, Feb. 12, to Sunday, Feb. 14, at Oregon Institute of Technology’s College Union.
The community celebration was started in 1980 as the Bald Eagle Conference to celebrate bald eagles. Hundreds of the eagles annually flock to the Klamath Basin during the winter. The name was changed to the Winter Wings Festival because, along with eagles, upward of a million migrating waterfowl and other birds pass through the Klamath Basin.
Appreciating and understanding those birds – and more than 100 species are counted in a typical winter – is a goal of the gathering.
Diana Samuels, who is coordinating the festival for the sponsoring Klamath Basin Audubon Society, said interest has been strong with many of the field programs, fly outs and classroom sessions already filled. Because the status of available activities changes almost daily, the best way to keep updated is through the festival Web site at www.winterwingsfest.org.
“The response to the 2010 festival has been outstanding,” Samuels said, noting that more than 425 people had registered as of early this week.
— Herald and News, Feb. 4, 2010