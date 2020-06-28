100 years ago
Those who are going to take in the big Fourth of July celebration that is to be held at Bly are going to have an opportunity to ride in the air with “Big Swede” Meyerhoffer, according to a message from him this morning. Meyerhoffer is now at Lakeview, from which point he will fly to Bly. He will remain at Bly Saturday, Sunday and Monday and during that time he will do all the stunts known to expert aviators, as provided in his contract with the celebration committee.
Those who have seen the big Meyerhoffer machine flying here have gotten used to the “Safety First” flying practiced by the Big Swede, and have gained the impression that he is not one of the trick fliers of the country. This belief is going to be dispelled at Bly, for he has a reputation as one of the wildest birds that ever travelled in the heavier than air machines and those who attend the Bly celebration are sure of a thrill a second while Meyerhoffer is in the air doing his fancy stunts.
- Evening Herald, June 30, 1920
50 years ago
Lost River Ranch, Hereford breeder located near Klamath Falls, has enrolled its cattle in the Total Performance Records Service of the American Hereford Association. The announcement was made by association officials in Kansas City.
The TPR service is available to all Hereford breeders, and is a system of recording performance in order for even greater economic progress to be attained in the production of Herefords. More than 75,000 cows have been enrolled by breeders of the Whitefaces as a means to more accurately and more rapidly determine which cows excel in all phases of economic importance.
The traits measured and recorded in addition to show ring performance of offspring are: Fertility (calf crop percentage); mothering ability; conformation as it contributes to structural soundness and carcass desirability; rate and efficiency of growth and gain when applied to available feed; carcass quality including proportion of preferred cuts, and longevity of production.
The method by which breed improvement will continue remains that of good sound judgment in selection.
- Herald and News, June 30, 1970
25 years ago
Dog gone.
But then it was found.
A dog that disappeared into the caldera wall below Crater Lake National Park’s Rim Village on June 19 somehow made its way back up the steep, volcanic debris Monday and was returned to its surprised, and delighted, owners.
Frank J. Miller and his friend, Jeanett Papadopoulos, were visiting the park earlier this month when Miller let Bear, a 5-year-old-black chow, out of the car without a leash, a violation of park laws.
Park reports say Bear ran to the north edge of the caldera, headed straight down the north slope, failed to respond to Miller’s calls and disappeared.
A maintenance employee who had seen Miller walking the dog without a leash reported the violation. When a ranger contacted Miller, who told of Bear’s escape, rangers launched a search of the slide chute with the dog’s prints.
Two rangers were belayed on ropes down the caldera wall, but after two hours of searching, ended the effort. It was assumed the dog died of injuries. Miller, who had been living in Livermore, Calif., and was moving to Ellensburg, Wash., was cited for allowing his dog off a leash. Miller told rangers he appreciated the efforts to locate Bear, a show dog said to be valuable, and left his new telephone number – just in case.
Monday, a “stray dog” was reported wandering around Rim Village. It spent the morning at the concessionaire dormitory and, according to park reports, “made a nuisance of himself around the gift shop/cafeteria area.”
Rangers eventually determined the dog was Bear.
Bear spend Monday night with park ranger Uwe Nehring.
Miller, who was telephoned Monday, returned to the park Tuesday and retrieved Bear.
“They were just tinkled pink,” reports chief ranger George Buckingham, who said the rescue effort was done because “it’s just good training. Let’s pretend it’s a person and see how we do.”
Despite the ticket, the pleased Miller reportedly was happy to grin and Bear it.
- Herald and News, June 29, 1995
10 years ago
When the cards came down, Floyd Frisk wasn’t the winner. Not even close.
His best hand, a pair of Jacks, wasn’t enough to even place in the Kruise of Klamath Poker Run Sunday, not that he cares.
“I learned a long time ago about this car cruise stuff, you don’t come to win,” he told me. “You come to have a good time.”
Frisk got in line for the two poker hands he bought. Some participants bought as many as eight hands, which were $5 a piece, with the proceeds going to charity.
Linda Tepper, Kruise board member, said there were about 70 entrants in the event, which took drivers north of Klamath Falls, along the lake, down Highway 140 and through downtown.
“It’s just about the fun of cruising,” she said. “When we organized the poker run, we try to make the route go all throughout the community.”
- Herald and News, June 29, 2010