100 years ago
The federal charge against Elinor Mayo Gordon, based on alleged sale of liquor to Indians, was dismissed after hearing before Bert C. Thomas, U. S. commissioner this morning, on motion of Austin F. Flegel, Jr., United States assistant attorney. She was held as a witness against her partner, Oscar Sanders, however, with bonds fixed at $500.
Sanders waived examination and is held to action of the federal grand jury. Unless he can furnish bond before tomorrow he will be taken to jail at Portland.
Sanders and Miss Gordon were accused of selling and bartering whiskey with Indians on the Klamath reservation, while posing as buyers of worn-out horses for Petaluma chicken ranches.
According to Commissioner Thomas, Miss Gordon was reared on a ranch but is ambitious to become a trained nurse. She studied in Berkeley and in a physician’s office in Chico, Cal., but lacked money to complete her course. She therefore turned, it is asserted, to livestock trading, the business she knew best, to raise money.
Friends in California speak well of her reputation and deny she has any criminal inclination. Her association with Sanders was confined entirely to the business arrangement.
- Evening Herald, July 13, 1920
50 years ago
The fourth annual Sprague River Raft Race was the best the Klamath Reservation Jaycees ever held, according to most observers.
The race, which drew 56 entries, showed the effort in organization the Jaycees put forward to make it a success.
Nearly 3,000 persons came to watch and participate Sunday.
The race course was the same as in previous years, but the finish line had been moved a few hundred yards downriver in an attempt to give spectators a better view.
Aside from the race the Jaycees also put on a beef barbecue, which, judging by the long line of customers, was a success.
The rafts, all of which had to be homemade, ranged from simple inflated tubes to elaborate contraptions.
The race drew 38 entries in the “two or more men” division, four single-manned crafts, 12 “two or more women” rafts and two junior rafts.
- Herald and News, July 13, 1970
25 years ago
State wildlife officials issued a warning Thursday that visitors to Moore Park should be prepared in case they encounter a cougar in the area.
The warning comes after a cougar was seen twice recently in the Lynnewood subdivision adjacent to the park, said Ron Anglin, wildlife biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Anglin said people need not avoid using the park, since cougar sightings have been reported in the area several times in recent years.
“Cougars have been seen on that whole ridge and have been seen in the park for the last several years, and there haven’t been any incidents,” Anglin said.
“While there has been no direct threat or injury to humans, livestock or pets by this cougar, ODFW and city hall want the public to be aware of this cat’s presence in the Moore (Mountain) vicinity.”
Expanding cougar range means more people may have an opportunity to see the big cats, also known as mountain lions, Anglin said.
Anglin said a cougar was seen in a woodshed near a house on July 1, feeding on a deer fawn it had killed. The cougar was seen the next day drinking from a bird bath not far from the first sighting.
Last year, ODFW received a report of two cougar cubs seen playing in a grassy area near the gate to Moore Park. Anglin said the report was not publicized due to concerns for alarming the public.
When it recently became apparent that the adult cougar was in the area to stay, ODFW decided to issue a warning to area residents, Anglin said. The cougar was apparently attracted to the area by deer that inhabit Moore Park and Moore Mountain, he added.
- Herald and News, July 14, 1995
10 years ago
Speculation about the arrival of a new baseball team in Klamath Falls ended Tuesday when the West Coast League announced that the city will become the league’s 10th active franchise at the start of the 2011 season.
The Klamath Falls Gems, named after the team that was part of the Far West League between 1948 and 1951, will play home games at Kiger Stadium. The Gems are being managed by a five-member group, including Oregon Institute of Technology men’s basketball coach Danny Miles.
“We’re really excited about bringing minor-league-like baseball back to Klamath Falls,” Miles said.
“This is something we’ve needed for a long time,” added Don Ambers, head of the volunteer Kiger Stadium Association. “Having a team in a league of this stature really puts Klamath Falls on the baseball map.”
The West Coast League is a collegiate wood-bat summer baseball league that runs from early June to mid-August. It was founded in 2005, and this season is made up of nine teams – split into two divisions: east and west – from Oregon, Washington and British Columbia. The league is reserved exclusively for players on a college roster and is designed to help them hone their skills during the summer months.
- Herald and News, July 14, 2010