100 years ago
After being confined in the city jail for a few hours yesterday morning, Tomasco Ambrogetti, stone mason, arrested by Patrolmen Dunham and Webber, was released by Police Judge Leavitt. Ambrogetti insists that the arrest was uncalled for. He says that he was passing along the street going to work and had his lunch under his coat, when the officers accosted him brusquely and demanded to see what he had. When he replied that it was none of their business, they became insistent. He thereupon showed them the innocent package, he said, and they allowed him to go, but after half a block caught up with him and took him to jail.
The patrolmen’s side of the story puts the matter in a different light. Both Durham and Webber, when interviewed, said that they stopped Ambrogetti on Main street near the Gun Store.
“I asked the man pleasantly if I might see what he had under his coat,” said Durham. “He was an utter stranger to us both and I suspected from the shape of the package that it might be liquor. We are trying to put a stop to the bootlegging evil, and I sincerely believed, both then and now, that we were discharging our sworn duty in making an investigation.”
“Ambrogetti told me that it was none of my d__n business what he had, and proceeded to curse and use violent language. He finally showed us that the parcel was his noon lunch and we allowed him to go, overlooking the language and conduct.
“However, he continued to use profane and boisterous language, looking back and cursing. It was for this disorderly conduct in violation to the city ordinance that we overtook him and arrested him.”
— Evening Herald, Oct. 6, 1919
50 years ago
The city – which uses some of the steam heat itself – will not protest the stoppage of service by Consumers Heating Co., 320 Klamath Ave., next July 1.
The firm supplies steam heat to many downtown businesses as well as the city hall and police station. All will have to find other heating sources after the shutdown of operations.
City Manager Larry Casey, at a city council study session Monday noon, noted that the city may have some obligation to users, besides the city’s own interest. He hinted that perhaps the council would like to delve into the matter to safeguard customers.
Councilmen were not so inclined.
“It’s an old worn-out plant, and I think this is the problem,” Councilman Lyle Kellstrom said.
“It’s not a revenue-maker,” Councilman Frank Lara commented.
“And it’s not a service available to everybody, either, so far as the city intervening,” Councilman Don Phelps observed.
Councilman Ladd Hoyt thought the firm should be asked to “use up the sawdust pile (supplied by Modoc Lumber Co.) before they close.”
Casey also noted that a member of the city planning commission had wondered what should be done about the firm’s underground heating-pipe system.
Casey answered the question himself, stating Don Todd, director of public works, said the pipes would present no problem by remaining in the ground.
— Herald and News, Oct. 7, 1969
25 years ago
Marie Ingram has lost her calling.
After eight years of putting on the Tulelake Duck and Goose Calling Regional Championships, Ingram is retiring. After working overtime just to make this year’s contest happen, she’s looking for relief.
A lack of entrants set back the competition way beyond the scheduled starting time. She and others were scouring the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds, the location of the Saturday afternoon competition, for people willing to give competition calling a try.
In order to qualify as a regional competition, which allows the winner to advance to the world championships in Stuttgart, Ark., 10 entrants are needed in the open division calling.
Today marked the opening day of duck and goose hunting in Northern California and Oregon. The contest was held on an opening day one other time but, because of wet weather, a large number of contestants showed up. Not this year.
“I came to judge, but we have enough judges so I’m going to call,” said one of the contestants, Marvin Allen of Oroville, Calif.
Allen, who participated in the world championships in 1990 and 1991, hadn’t entered a competition in 1-1/2 years so he was taking a quick refresher course.
“Your lungs get out of shape,” he explained, noting in competition calling the focus is on calling a wide range of styles in 90 seconds.
— Herald and News, Oct. 9, 1994
10 years ago
Just past the Klamath County Dump at 1405 Old Fort Road, the Amaizen Corn Maze is in its third year. The five-acre attraction boasts a large maze, along with pumpkins and other gourds for sale.
“The families love it,” said Jenise Bocchi, co-owner and operator of the maze. “It’s a really cool thing to do in the fall.”
Flashlights are required at night, and the last maze group of the night is let in an hour before closing at 7 p.m. Fridays and Sundays, and 9 p.m. Saturdays.
— Herald and News, Oct. 10, 2009