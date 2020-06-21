100 years ago
Orvar Sigurd Thorsten Meyerhoffer (familiarity breeds contempt and it’s as easy to say as “Bill Jones” when you get the trick of it) likes Klamath Falls and is going to linger around for a day or two longer. After the patronage given him at the aviation grounds yesterday, where he was busy all afternoon initiating Klamathites into the joy attendant upon a winging voyage through the blue empyrean, he couldn’t just unhobble Pegasus, give a starboard twitch to the hackamore and away into the azure void again.
“Nothing doing,” said the big Swede. “I’ll stay and get acquainted, help to build a school or so. Get the move for a regular aviation field well started and prove to the natives how foolish they are to break their financial back beneath a load of highway bonds when the air lanes are smooth and open.”
If the public will just catch the spirit and contribute some financial aid, Klamath Falls can have an aviation field that will attract aviators here all summer, and for all summers to come, said Mr. Meyerhoffer.
The amount of money it will take depends on how extensively citizens desire to go into it. If they can secure a lease on suitable ground, say the place in Mills addition where landings are now being made, clearing and smoothing the field would be the only essential items of expense. Probably $500 would be ample to make a landing field that will serve temporarily.
“There’ll be six or seven planes in Klamath Falls all summer, off and on, if a suitable landing place is provided,” said Mr. Meyerhoffer. “The day is not far distant when regular passenger stages will run air lines out of this city. If you don’t believe it look back at the progress made in the development of the automobile in the last 25 years.”
- Evening Herald, June 21, 1920
50 years ago
A warm summer night – a Friday night –with hundreds of youngsters riding around the downtown area, cruising aimlessly, killing time.
An ancient, nondescript gray Chevy coupe screeched out of control on the Third Street hill between Pine and Main streets.
It clobbered a power pole next to the old Elks Lodge – the fourth such accident in the Klamath Falls area in the past two weeks.
Hot wires jumped and sparked. Police arrived. They waited for about a half-hour until a Pacific Power and Light lineman arrived to snap the power lines before removing Richard S. O’Connor, 21, from the auto.
As the police waited, a crowd began to form. The word spread through the downtown and car after car, most of them containing teen-agers, pulled up. Soon the area resembled the parking lot of a sports event. The people crouched on the curbs, some sat down in the street itself.
And hot-rodders, taking advantage of the police concentration, ran their machines up and down Main and Pine streets. “They’re having a field day,” muttered Sgt. Jack Redfield after one car squealed its way past the accident scene.
And as the Peace Ambulance pulled away, the spectators also wandered away to reclaim their cars and resume the deadly serious business of driving nowhere. The show was over.
- Herald and News, June 21, 1970
25 years ago
The young female bald eagle released near Klamath Falls in February is still living in the Klamath Basin.
The bird, born near Shasta Lake last June, fell from its nest and was taken to a rehabilitator in Ventura, Calif., where it was raised until it was old enough to be released in the wild.
The bird was fitted with a satellite tracking collar and released Feb. 19.
Eventually, it worked its way up to Tillamook, where it became aggressive toward humans and started to beg and go after fish on boats, biologists reported.
It was recaptured in November and went through some anti-human therapy before its release in February at the entrance to Bear Valley by Dave Siddon and Ralph Opp.
Since then, the Ventana Wilderness Sanctuary has tracked the bird. On May 27, it was tracked via satellite approximately 12 miles west-southwest of Klamath Falls. The last tracking data on June 9 showed the bird back south of the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge.
- Herald and News, June 21, 1995
10 years ago
A celebration and unveiling of the Ross Ragland Theater’s 2010-11 performance season will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24, according to a news release.
Festivities will begin with a casual picnic and street party in front of the theater on North Seventh Street between Pine and High streets.
Attendees will get a preview of the Ragland’s Summer Youth Theater Day Camp production “Bugsy Malone Jr.” and the summer community production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.”
The theater’s program committee has put together a season that will include performers from Ireland, Denmark, Cuba, Israel, Russia and the United States. As usual, there will be a mix of classic rock, Broadway, Christian rock, dance, disco, world music, ballet, big band, classical, country, comedy, jazz and magic.
- Herald and News, June 21, 2010