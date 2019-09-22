100 years ago
Rev. Hugh J. Marshall, pastor of the Sacred Heart church, has just purchased from the Klamath Development Company a five-acre tract of land, which is to be used as a Catholic cemetery. The land is located on the state highway, about half way between this city and the Pelican Bay mill and directly opposite the Cofer Brothers brick yard. It has a western slope, deep soil and centrally enough located to make it accessible and at the same time far enough away from the residence section to remove any objection that might arise to its location.
Father Marshall plans immediate improvement of the plot. He will have it platted, the sage brush removed, the ground leveled, fences erected and a well driven, so as to insure sufficient water for the maintenance of a lawn, trees, shrubbery and plants. In one corner will be erected an open chapel, where mass may be celebrated and other services conducted.
— Evening Herald, Sept. 25, 1919
50 years ago
The electoral college system for election of the President, now a matter of Congressional and public concern, will be topic of the third fall Klamath County Chamber of Commerce luncheon forum Wednesday noon in the Winema Motor Hotel.
The chamber’s national affairs committee, headed by Judge Wayne Blair of Klamath County District Court, will present a slide program, “How Should We Elect the President?”
Judge Blair will introduce the slide program, which has been obtained from the United States Chamber of Commerce, developed by its legislative action department.
The presentation favors no specific proposal for electoral reform, according to the local chamber, but reviews what has happened and can happen under the present system, and highlights the pros and cons of four proposals for change.
Also, it aims to encourage the viewer “to determine for himself the best method of electing the president, and to communicate his recommendations to his representatives in Congress and the state legislature.”
House Joint Resolution 681 now is before Congress, according to Blair’s committee. It advocates electing the president by a nationwide popular vote and doing away with the present electoral college system.
— Herald and News, Sept. 23, 1969
25 years ago
The federal government will put the upper Klamath River in the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, Gov. Barbara Roberts announced today.
The move apparently kills the city of Klamath Falls-proposed Salt Caves hydroelectric project.
Roberts said U.S. Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt had approved her request to protect a 20-mile stretch of the river in its natural state.
The designation is the latest blow to the city of Klamath Falls’ long-running plans for a power-generating project on the river. Roberts long has opposed the project.
City of Klamath Falls officials today were mum on their reaction.
State voters in 1988 passed a measure to put the upper Klamath in the state scenic waterway system.
The designation covers a segment of the upper Klamath River from the John Boyle Dam powerhouse to the California border.
“The force of federal law now will augment state requirements to protect the waterway from any activities that could interfere with its outstanding scenic, cultural, recreational, historic and other attributes,” Roberts said.
— Herald and News, Sept. 23, 19943
10 years ago
The bingo games at the Klamath Basin Senior Center may be quiet on the surface, but anxious chaos does reign, hiding beneath so many calm façades while the numbers are called and pieces are placed on wooden boards.
“Bingo players are a strange breed,” said Mike O’Brien, executive director of the Klamath Basin Senior Center. “They get very involved. It becomes an intense game.”
These intense games, typically thought of as a pastime for senior citizens, are reaching out to several age groups on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, providing a fun, inexpensive entertainment medium that runs players as little as $5, depending on how many bingo cards are purchased.
All collected proceeds go to senior center programs like Meals on Wheels.
The senior center has hosted Bingo tournaments for at least the last 16 years, around the time O’Brien started his duties as director.
Players have the option of playing on cards or on machines. The machines are a $35 fee to rent, but are programmed with several blank Bingo cards. Players just punch in the number called up front to see if there’s a match.
O’Brien’s participated in many of the games and come away with some big wins, including a $1,000 blackout jackpot.
New players win big money, too. An Oregon Institute of Technology student won a $1,000 prize during her first visit.
But O’Brien doesn’t believe these large payouts are the reason people keep coming back. It’s really about the anticipation of a potential win, he said.
“It’s the excitement of yelling, ‘Bingo!’ ” O’Brien said.
— Herald and News, Sept. 24, 2009