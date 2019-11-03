100 years ago
While left in the dark regarding the exact hour and extent of the event, we state on information, and belief in the reliability of the informant, that there will be a lunar eclipse this evening. As almanacs went out of fashion when war-time conservation of paper came in, we lack a source of full information. The only way to verify the meager knowledge at hand, apparently, is to wait patiently until Luna is ready to do her well-known disappearing act and, though the evenings are a trifle chilly for star gazing, the demands of astronomical science necessitates a sacrifice. We are now seeking a congenial companion, blonde preferred, who dotes on astronomy and lengthy night vigils.
— Evening Herald, Nov. 6, 1919
50 years ago
Sheep ranching in Central Oregon came to a virtual standstill recently when the area’s last large-scale operation sold to O’Connor Livestock Co., a Klamath Basin enterprise started by the intrepid John D. (Jack) O’Connor.
The sale involved 2,350 ewes and 45 bucks, a minor band compared to the flocks of up to 30,000 head which dotted the landscape shortly after 1900. But the transfer of Central Oregon sheep, the last in Central Oregon, from Jack Shumway and Omar Moffitt to O’Connor Livestock Co. makes the local corporation one of the biggest sheep concerns in this area today with some 12,000 head including 6,000 breed ewes.
Shumway had been a sheep rancher in the Redmond area since 1927 when he purchased 200 ewes from Con Breen.
The elder O’Connor, whose dedicated concern for each woolie belies his 78 years young age, was like so many other of the Basin’s stalwart sheep ranchers. He emigrated from County Cork, Ireland, to Boston and, in 1911, to Lakeview – then hub of the sheep industry.
World War I came, and O’Connor donned the U.S. Army’s khaki. While he was gone, his partners, the late Jerry O’Connor, a brother who died in 1940, and Jack and Tom Flynn purchased the old Martin Bros. ranch at Spring Lake. That was in 1914.
Cattle soon appeared on the scene, and today O’Connor Livestock Co., with John D.’s sons, Dan and Jack as the spark plugs, runs 1,300 cows plus five to six bands of sheep in fenced range and pastureland. The senior O’Connor estimates 90 to 100 miles of fence have been installed.
As in Klamath and Lake counties, sheep raising was in its heyday in the early 1900s in central Oregon where some quarter-million “woolies” roamed the open range.
There were range wars and disease, years of lush pasture and closed gates on government lands, the lure of the cities for sheepherders and the dwindling returns from investments. And finally, sheep bowed to cattle and civilization, until only some 25,000 head of sheep – mostly in farm flocks – remain in Klamath County.
The Irish and the Basques cemented sheep raising in Klamath and Lake counties, and it was the elder Shumway’s comment when the last sheep were loaded bound for Klamath County and the historic Running Y Ranch (for years operated by the Geary Bros.) – “I bought my first sheep from an Irishman and paid too much. I sold my last ones to an Irishman and got too little.”
— Herald and News, Nov. 4, 1969
25 years ago
When it comes to annexing the city of Klamath Falls into Klamath County Fire District No. 1, the burning question for many people has nothing to do with improving efficiency or whether the area has two aerial trucks or one.
The question for many is: What color will the fire engines be?
Good question.
The city turned its red-with-white equipment over to the district in 1992 when it contracted for fire services. The district’s equipment is a fluorescent yellowy green, supposedly more visible than traditional fire engine red.
Chief Dave Penicook of District 1 said flashing lights, sirens and traffic signal control devices play a bigger role than color. Still, he knows the question is of general interest, so he polled district employees about the issue. Finding no definitive preference for red or yellowy-green, he made an executive decision.
If annexation is approved, the district’s colors will be red with white. Penicook said it was a practical decision: there is more city equipment than district, making for an easier changeover.
— Herald and News, Nov. 3, 1994
10 years ago
Artful images by local nature photographer Ron Larson will be featured at Two Rivers Gallery, 140 S. First St., in Chiloquin, throughout November.
Larson, a resident of Klamath Falls for almost 12 years, said his exhibit is based on photos he has taken in this area over the past five years.
Most of his images appear to be paintings even though they are digitally enhanced photos. “I spend a lot of time re-working my photos on the computer to produce an image that is aesthetically pleasing,” he said.
His favorite areas to photograph autumn landscapes are the Wood River and Williamson River valleys.
— Herald and News, Nov. 5, 2009