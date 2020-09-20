100 years ago
Distilling the mint crop of the Pacific Coast Mint Growers’ company, in which Captain J.W. Siemens, G. W. Matters and James Watkins, Jr., are principally interested, is under way this week at the company’s farm at Eagle Ridge.
The new still was started Monday. The company has 40 acres of mint on the 2,200 acres purchased last year from Dr. W. H. Gaddis. The oil is turning out well and is expected to average 60 pounds to the acre.
On a part of the tract, planted April 15, last, there is an unusually good stand. Messers. Sherman and Manning, two successful Willamette valley mint growers, visited the ranch last week and estimated that on this particular part the oil yield would run as high as 75 pounds an acre.
The promoters of the company, which is the pioneer Klamath county mint culture, are confident that the experimental stage is now past and it is only a question of planting sufficient acreage to make Klamath county the mint production center of the world. A production of 100,000 pounds of oil annually would assure this standing in mint culture.
Oregon oil is proven superior to eastern oils. It is the practice of eastern refiners to blend 10 percent of Oregon oil with the eastern grades and, because of the larger menthol content, it raises the price of their product from $2 to $3 a pound, and makes a marketable commodity of oil which otherwise would be practically unsaleable, if Oregon were in a position to furnish buyers with all the oil they could use.
The Evening Herald, Sept. 15, 1920
50 years ago
Temperatures plunged to near-record lows in the Klamath Basin Sunday night, prompting the weatherman to predict a heavy snow year this winter.
Meteorologists at the U. S. Weather Station at the municipal airport reported overnight lows of 19 degrees with as low as 8 degrees in outlying areas recorded unofficially. The 19-degree mark was the coldest on that date in 30 years and the coldest ever recorded this early in the season.
Frost killed potato vines in the Basin—those not already killed—and signalled full-scale start of the harvest season.
Bob Cardinal at the weather bureau noted that this spring and summer have been similar to the 1962 season, which were followed by 110 inches of snowfall. He said this winter could be similar.
The Herald and News, Sept. 14, 1970
25 years ago
A helicopter crashed and sank in Crater Lake Saturday morning, killing the pilot as the craft slipped nearly 1,500 feet to the lake bottom.
It was not immediately known how many people were aboard the light single-engine AS 35, owned by American Euro Copter of Grand Prairie, Texas, or what caused the crash.
The name of the pilot was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No survivors or bodies have been found.
Officials said the helicopter with a capacity of six passengers, was flying from Seattle to Las Vegas.
The helicopter apparently entered the Crater Lake National Park from the south, flew down into the caldera toward Wizard Island and was flying back toward the south when it crashed into the lake about a mile from the shore below Rim Village and Crater Lake Lodge.
“I saw a big white rooster tail of water and then it was gone,” said Charles Holmes, a visitor from Logan, Utah, who was sightseeing along the East Rim about 9:30 a.m. when the crash happened. “I’d say in a few seconds it was gone. A few chunks of debris floating, that was all I saw.”
The crash caused a fuel slick, but most of the fuel had apparently dissipated by mid-afternoon Saturday.
“Pollution is probably not a major concern,” said Crater Lake Superintendent Al Hendricks.
“At this point, we don’t know if it can be pulled up out of the water, “ Jeff Guzzetti, air safety investigator with the National Transportation and Safety Board, told the Associated Press Saturday.
The Herald and News, Sept. 22, 1995
10 years ago
Wreckage from a vehicle that plunged more the 1,100 feet into Crater Lake Saturday will likely be removed by a helicopter crew next week.
An Ashland couple had stopped along Crater Lake National Park’s Rim Drive near the North Junction scenic overlook to view the lake. Park officials, who did not release names, said the driver apparently did not engage his emergency brake.
The couple was not in the vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, when it rolled backward out of the parking area, over the edge of the caldera rim and fell into the lake.
The family dog escaped the falling vehicle and climbed up the caldera to its owners. It had minor injuries.
Only a small section of the car was intact when it entered the lake according to Crater Lake spokes-woman Marsha McCabe.
She said cleanup and recovery of the debris would be challenging because of the caldera’s steep walls.
The Herald and News, Sept. 16, 2010