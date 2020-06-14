100 years ago
“Death Valley Scotty” (Arthur Scott), whose meteoric whirl along the rim of notoriety some fifteen years ago will be recalled by most newspaper readers who are old enough to have perused the daily press of the period of a decade and a half ago, quit a pick and shovel job at five dollars per day in the Warren Construction company’s gang on Eighth street yesterday and left for California. Scotty has his own car and while he is traveling considerably less de lux than when in 1905 or was it 1906? he chartered a special Santa Fe train for a transcontinental trip, he still is traveling in style.
The writer does not vouch that it was Scotty who was with us. He did not see him, but makes the statement on belief and from information gathered from members of the city engineering department. If the scribe had seen Scotty it is doubtful if he would have recognized him. Certainly the recognition would not have been mutual, for when Scotty was in the heyday of his glorious saturnalia of extravagance, he hob-nobbed with the millionaires and the mighty of earth.
The spectacular spree was soon over, and Scotty’s meteoric flash across the horizon passed beyond the rim.
And now they say he turned up in Klamath Falls, wielded a muck stick at five dollars per for two or three weeks and trundled down the pike toward California, back to the desert and its golden lure.
In conversation Scotty is said to have explained that the mine from which his former fortune came still waits in Death Valley and this winter he is going to hire an airplane and fly across the sands—in which so many have perished—to the treasure.
- Evening Herald, June 17, 1920
50 years ago
The Crystal Recreation Area, an attractive picnic and rest area, will be dedicated by the Klamath County Historical Society with the presentation of an historical marker Sunday, June 28, at 1:30 p.m.
Bob Elliott, president of the society, invites all members and especially other residents of the Klamath County to attend the ceremony, bring a picnic lunch, and enjoy the facility prior to the dedication.
The new roadside park, developed through the cooperative effort of the Klamath County Park Board and Winema National Forest, is located next to the original site of historic Crystal School on the West Side highway north of Rocky Point. The school was established on this spot in 1893 by the late D. G. Brown. Fred G. Brown will present the dedication message on behalf of Klamath County Historical Society.
The park, located south of Mares Egg Spring, is accessible from Klamath Falls by traveling west on Highway 140, turning right at the Rocky Point Junction, and continuing north on the West Side Road. The distance from Fremont Bridge in Klamath Falls to the location is approximately 32 ½ miles. An interesting loop suggested for the return trip is to proceed north, view Mares Egg Spring just six miles north of Crystal, swing over to Fort Klamath and home via Sun Mountain Highway and U.S. 97.
- Herald and News, June 18, 1970
25 years ago
A witness saw a Canadian fighter pilot eject from his out-of-control plane just two seconds before the craft hit the ground Thursday morning.
Dan McNary, a Henley High School senior-to-be, was on Old Midland Road, heading to his grandparents’ home, when he heard a pair of jets overhead. He looked up and was surprised to see them flying at different levels.
Capt. Alex Day, 28, of the Canadian Armed Forces, was at the controls of the troubled plane, which sustained mechanical failure shortly after takeoff.
McNary said Day shot out of the top of the plane just seconds before his CF-18 Hornet fighter hit the ground and exploded.
“It was the biggest explosion I’ve ever seen,” he observed. He confirmed another witness’ observation that the fireball apparently ignited fuel, then lasted only a few seconds. McNary and another man stopped to aid the pilot.
Day ejected between 500 and 1,000 feet above ground. He suffered minor injuries, including a twisted ankle and a compressed spine.
The crash destroyed the multi-million dollar CF-18 Hornet, a high-performance jet fighter with two engines and one seat.
Day, a member of Canada’s 441st Tactical Fighter Squadron from Cold Lake, Alberta, is one of 14 pilots deployed to Klamath Falls for training with the 114th. The deployment also included seven CF-18s and 35 ground crew members.
- Herald and News, June 16, 1995
10 years ago
Oregon Tech’s campus will be alive and pulsating with music this summer for the first-ever OIT Summer Music Series.
Eight free concerts are planned Thursday evenings beginning June 24, with seven by the college fountain. On July 15, a concert featuring a reggae-soul singer will be at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Klamath Falls as part of the city’s Third Thursday celebration.
Summer music organizers Chris Frazier and Janette Stringer emphasized a goal of the series, which they hope will become an annual tradition, is to encourage townspeople from Klamath Falls and neighboring communities to attend the concerts at OIT.
- Herald and News, June 14, 2010