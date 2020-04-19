100 years ago
Nearly 500 persons assembled last night to participate in the dedicatory services of the new Presbyterian church at the corner of Sixth and Pine streets, which has very recently been completed through the strenuous efforts of the enthusiastic members and their friends at a cost slightly under $25,000.
The various churches of the city were present and the affair was as great a success as the most sanguine could wish. The inspiring chorus music for which the choir had been training for weeks under the able leadership of Charles W. Eberlein was of a character that has seldom if ever been equaled in this city, and its excellence was accentuated by the accompaniment of Mrs. Eberlein.
One interesting feature of the evening was the reading of a letter from Robert McLean, the first Presbyterian pastor here, who, unable to be present for the occasion himself, wrote of the launching of this church more than 30 years ago, bringing out the fact that it was the first church of any denomination to be started in southern Oregon.
Preceding the church service there was a big union meeting of all the Christian Endeavor societies of the city, led by Frank B. Robinson. “Courage” was the subject of the meeting.
- The Evening Herald, April 19, 1920
50 years ago
The Klamath Union High School Board of Directors has decided not to contest the issuance by U. S. District Court Judge Robert C. Belloni of a permanent injunction reinstating Rory Boyle to KUHS.
This was reported by District Supt. Earl Ferguson this morning.
As a consequence, there will be no further court hearings on the matter, Dr. Ferguson said.
“Although the board is in complete disagreement with this decision, the statements made by Judge Belloni in issuing his court order (Judge Belloni issued a temporary restraining order, which rescinded the previous suspension of Boyle from KUHS), are quite specific,” Dr. Ferguson remarked.
Boyle was suspended from KUHS last April 1 because he refused to shave off a mustache he had grown. The temporary restraining order permitted Boyle to return to school last Tuesday – with the mustache.
“The likelihood of the plaintiff (Boyle) prevailing in his action is so great, that I see no reason further to delay the resumption of his (Boyle’s) education at Klamath Union High School. Certainly, it would require, on the part of the high school, a substantial burden of justification, as mentioned in one of the cases, for the Klamath Union High School to uphold this suspension and, indeed, the whole (student dress code) rule (as it pertains to the disallowance of mustaches),” Dr. Ferguson stated.
“It is the opinion of the board that this decision will have a significant bearing on the attitude of the students at Klamath Union High School in the immediate future. However, we are a society of rules and laws and we will conform to the judgment handed down (by Judge Belloni) in this case,” Dr. Ferguson commented.
- Herald and News, April 23, 1970
25 years ago
An aviator, an award winning water-colorist and a country-western performing family are all on tap April 28 through 30 during Favell Museum’s 23rd anniversary party.
As always, however, the stars of the show are the featured artists and their art creations.
The weekend begins at 7 p.m. Friday with a no-host dinner at Molatore’s Restaurant. The meet-the-artists’ program includes a presentation by museum founder Gene Favell titled “The Treasure Finders.”
Saturday the museum at West Main and Riverside Drive is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for an art show and sale.
Later Saturday, action shifts to the Klamath Falls Elks Club, 25 Hawkins St., for the annual prime rib dinner and awards banquet.
Artists Stefan Baumann, Don Crook and William Rushing will quick draw in the reception area from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The banquet itself begins at 7 p.m.
The Booher family from Yoncalla will provide entertainment. The family has won more than 100 state, regional and national awards with its fiddling. In 1990, the Boohers were named the “National Amateur Music Family” by the American Music Conference in Chicago.
Awards are a part of the evening, too, and this year the Favell Museum honors William Rushing and retired Col. Steve Harper with its 1995 Favell Museum’s Western Heritage Award.
- Herald and News, April 23, 1995
10 years ago
A patch of woods west of Keno looked like the set of a Davy Crockett movie Saturday.
Men and women dressed in frontier-era coonskin caps and light-colored dresses. Gunshots seared the air every few seconds. Fires burned in front of tents made of blankets and wooden poles.
Going by the name of the Mount Mazama Mountain Men, the group set up camp to re-enact the pioneer days of the 1840s when trappers and hunters would rendezvous to sell their loot after prowling the woods for animals. Similar re-enactments take place all over the region monthly with children and adults participating.
“It’s a great family sport,” said event organizer Sharon Johnson.
- The Herald and News, April 25, 2010