100 years ago
On the evening of August 15th the B.P.O.E. stage their second series of boxing bouts for their convention, and as a special feature of their program they have aimed to have as many bouts as possible consist of ex-service men.
The main event will bring together Bobby Allen, recently discharged from the 148th F. A., which was one of the branches of Uncle Sam’s fighting units that saw the most active service of any combative forces.
Allen will test his boxing wares with Toby Miller at 145 pounds. The latter needs no introduction to Klamath Falls fans, but who for the past year has been spending his time in Uncle Sam’s fighting forces, also in France.
For the special event of six rounds Bobby Wagner of Fort McDowd, who has made a great hit in his two performances before the Weed boxing fans, will meet the veteran Danny O’Brien, lately of the 91st division.
The semi-windup will bring together Bobby Waugh of Fort Worth, Texas and Newsy Barnard of Portland, Ore. Waugh, recently from overseas, saw much active service with the famous Rainbow division. Waugh was wounded twice, at Chateau Thierry and at St. Mihiel. Though a very likely boy, and a hard one to beat, “Newsy” will face the acid test in this encounter, as Waugh’s ability and experience puts him in the top rank of his class.
— Evening Herald, Aug. 11, 1919
50 years ago
“A Trip to the Moon” was the choral presentation at the Klamath Union High School auditorium on May 6, 1946. The production, 23 years before the first lunar landing, was written by a local radio writer, C.G. Woodhouse.
Woodhouse hastens to point out, “The whole thing was just a fantasia. In no sense was it meant to be prophecy …. We didn’t know about Armstrong or any of these people.”
The broadcast was built around poetic narration sung by a 50-cast-member Greek chorus for the benefit of radio listeners, and a visual presentation for an auditorium audience.
Woodhouse was teaching a class in telecommunications at KU. He has been writing for radio — most mysteries — for many years.
“Many of the people (who heard the show) didn’t understand it,” Woodhouse smiles. “People thought, ‘Aw, a trip to the moon — you’re nuts!’ “
The writer says the operetta, based around a lunar passenger voyage in 2046, was considered as a dramatic vehicle only, and never from a scientific standpoint.
Woodhouse got the idea when radar signals were first bounced off the moon in 1946.
The operetta’s theme, however, is one that is still germane today: If man can master science, why can he not master himself?
“Man becomes the Master of intellect – from laboratory to fruition ...” goes Woodhouse’s Greek chorus. “(But) Man is his own enigma.”
— Herald and News, Aug. 17, 1969
25 years ago
The 1994 Klamath County Fair opened without a hitch Thursday.
Well, all except for one 4-H steer that took off with his hitch.
Fairgoers were treated to an unplanned rodeo when Wes Small’s market steer decided to make a break for freedom from the confines of the fairgrounds.
Small, a member of the Merrill-Malin 4-H Beef Club, was preparing his steer for show when the excitement began.
“He was clipping on it in the blocking chute,” said Larry Tibbs, Klamath County 4-H Extension agent. “(The steer) got spooked and kind of took off with the blocking chute.”
The steer ran past startled onlookers and headed for the fairgrounds gate, despite the yelling and arm-waving of the 4-H members and leaders who tried to keep the animal inside the fence.
The animal was captured – chute and all – across South Sixth Street and cut loose from the chute, while a stock trailer was brought from the fairgrounds.
But the show wasn’t over yet.
“As we were loading him into the trailer, he got spooked again and he took off,” Tibbs said. “They finally caught him again down by Ray’s Food Warehouse (Grange Co-op is currently located at that site), and they took him home from there. They said he went right to the feed bunk and seemed to be happy to be home,” Tibbs said. “The steer’s just fine. He’ll be going to another show.”
Small’s steer may have set a record for animals escaping from the Klamath County Fair.
“We’ve had cattle down South Sixth Street, and we’ve had sheep down South Sixth. But I don’t think one’s ever made it to Washburn Way,” Tibbs said.
— Herald and News, Aug. 12, 1994
10 years ago
A new indoor roller-skating rink could be in Klamath Falls’ future.
The Klamath County YMCA is gauging public interest in building a facility on the baseball fields that belonged to the former Klamath Falls Little League on the western edge of the Mills Addition neighborhood.
Tom Coleman, a grant writer and board member for the YMCA, said grants and other financial contributions from foundations would be needed to build the rink, and those organizations often require strong community support before pledging to fund a project.
Skateland on Washburn Way used to fill that niche until it was converted into commercial office space about a year ago.
— Herald and News, Aug. 13, 2009