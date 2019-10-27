100 years ago
Put on your best bed linen – and with sheets and pillow cases at present prices it will not be any cheap apparel, either – and prepare to join the crowd of Halloween merry-makers at Moose Hall tonight. Unless you come properly sheet-ed and cased you will be barred from the prize waltz, which is one of the big features of the occasion.
The other big features are the music and decorations and the opportunity to dance with the prettiest girls in Klamath Falls.
All the gnomes in gnomeland will be there and more fairies than have gathered in one place in many and many a year. The present high prices of brooms may prevent the attendance of a full quota of witches, account of lack of transportation, but a host of bewitching damsels will be on hand. If you think this statement is overdrawn, that’s your privilege, but be there and see them and it’s a safe wager you’ll declare that the truth was not half told you.
- Evening Herald, October 31, 1919
50 years ago
A part of Klamath County history is being restored in the construction of a wooden building resembling the old Army guardhouse at Fort Klamath.
County park superintendent Earl Kessler said the building is not a replica of the old guardhouse, but closely resembles it and contains the same building material used about 100 years ago, namely wood.
Fort Klamath was an important military installation in the time of the Modoc War in the late 1870s and the leader of that war, Capt. Jack, is buried in what is now a county park. He and three other Indians were hanged after they were caught. Their graves are now protected from intruders by a mesh-wire fence and ceiling.
The county will put up markers to show who is buried in which grave.
The site on which the Indian leaders were hanged is not included in the park site.
The park, which will not be fully completed for at least two more years, is slightly under eight acres.
The county bought parts of it and the rest was donated by the late William Zumbrum of Fort Klamath. He had been owner of that land for a long time and preserved it, not allowing any digging for Indian artifacts or military remains.
Due to the location on the road to Crater Lake, Kessler hopes the park will be heavily visited.
- Herald and News, October 27, 1969
25 years ago
In the dash for gamblers’ pocketbooks, horse races are coming up a loser.
As a result, the call to post may have sounded for the last time at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, where local residents have enjoyed pari-mutuel betting on races since 1956.
County fair officials say it’s increasingly hard to attract race horses to Klamath County for the three-day series of races in early August. And, while attendance at the races has been holding steady, spectators are wagering less money.
“We’ve lost $51,000 since 1988,” said Klamath County Fair Board Chairman Charles “Corky” Kujawski. “We’re trying to find a solution to the problem, or we’re going to have to do away with them.”
Kujawski said the fair board will consider proposals to have another organization stage the races, and rent the track at the fairgrounds.
The prospect of no more horse racing infuriates many local horse enthusiasts, who say the fair board should encourage racing by opening the fairgrounds’ race track to local racers for practice.
Kujawski said the fair can’t afford to provide insurance and safety measures for race practices that are considered to be a higher risk than other equestrian events like ropings and horse shows.
Until 1990, Klamath County had six days of racing between two weekends, and in 1988 the county experimented with an eight-day schedule. For the past five years, the county has had three days of racing each year.
Last year, about 2,000 people attended each of the three days – the same as in previous years. But the weekend event attracted only 81 horses, and some individual races had only three horses running.
In recent years, introduction of betting on sports games and expansion of state-sponsored gambling has taken a heavy toll on horse racing in Oregon.
- Herald and News, October 28, 1994
10 years ago
Oops.
If you’re trying to drive to Gerber Reservoir from Bly, or if you’re setting your odometer for driving from Bly to Klamath Falls or Lakeview, don’t believe the new road signs. They’re wrong.
Tom Feeley, project manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation’s almost
completed road improvement-sidewalk installation in Bly and Beatty, says his office has been taking good-natured criticism from people about incorrect signs.
A sign in Bly points in the wrong direction for Gerber Reservoir, and incorrectly says Klamath Falls is 38 miles and Lakeview 55 miles from Bly. The reverse is true. Likewise, a new sign in Beatty also lists incorrect mileage to Klamath Falls.
“We’ll have those fixed,” Feeley says.
- Herald and News, October 28, 2009