100 years ago
Early risers in the west end of town yesterday morning were treated to an impromptu pyrotechnic display, when a quantity of wet snow that accumulated during the night on the roof of the California-Oregon Power Company’s plant on the West Bank of the river, slid off and short circuited the 3,400 and 4,000 volt lines.
A giant arc light was created that sent out dazzling rays and from a distance the light streamers seemed to have a half dozen different colors, giving a fine aurora borealis effect.
The short circuit was made about 5 o’clock. The repair crew immediately turned out and dug the lines out of the snow and by 7:30 had them working again.
The Evening Herald, February 15, 1921
50 years ago
Slightly more than half of the fresh Oregon produce moving to the fresh market in January were potatoes and some 70 percent of those potatoes came from the Klamath Basin.
Fresh produce shipments for the month totaled 4,263 cars according to the federal-state shipping point inspection records and 2,165 of those cars were potatoes. The Klamath Basin shipped 1,548 cars and the Redmond area had 545 cars, Portland 48 cars and Salem 24.
Other produce shipped included apples from Hood River and Milton-Freewater, pears from Hood River and Medford, filberts, walnuts and cherries.
The Evening Herald, February 16, 1921
25 years ago
If a big earthquake hits soon, Bill Thompson isn’t taking credit for it.
By their very nature, earthquakes are unpredictable, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from circulating around Klamath Falls that another one is set to hit.
Thompson, head of Klamath County Emergency Services thinks he knows the rumor’s basis: the county is planning an earthquake preparedness and preparations have people nervous.
Elaborate versions of the rumor hold that precursors of the 1993 earthquake are in place, namely a change in water levels in the regions thermal aquifers.
There’s two problems with that rumor, according to Kent Colahan, assistant facilities director for the Oregon Institute of Technology and de facto head of the Klamath Falls Works Department. There were no precursors to the 1993 earthquakes.
The Herald and News, February 18, 1996
10 years ago
John and Ann Novak never saw the fires, violence or crowds of protestors during the infancy of Egypt’s revolution a few weeks ago, but the Klamath Falls couple wasn’t far away.
Stuck for three days in the Cairo International Airport, they saw thousands of Egyptians and tourists from all over the world pushing and shoving to catch flights to anywhere they could, away from a country in chaos. John and Ann Novak were happy to see a U.S. plane sent to evacuate American citizens from Egypt. The plane took the couple and their traveling companions to Athens, Greece.
“We assumed things heated up and there was a problem, and that’s why we were going to Athens,” John said.
After an abrupt landing, buses pulled up to the aircraft, lights flashing. The flight crew rushed passengers to the buses without explanation.
Pat-downs and carry-on luggage inspections started—aggressive, vigorous, and unnecessary in the Novaks’ eyes, as they’d already flown through security at Heathrow Airport in London.
“We were totally baffled,” John said.
The airline checked passengers into a hotel, and the Novaks watched the news, seeing the images of the conflict in Egypt for the first time.
“We’re thinking, “This is why we’ve been diverted.”
The Evening News, February 16, 2011