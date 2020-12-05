100 years ago
Klamath Falls will have twice as much money in the treasury during the coming year as there was last year, but there are also more places to spend it. Much of it will be levied for specific purposes, well-known to the voters when they authorized the extra levy.
The budget provides for spending $15,000 on new fire equipment and $10,000 for a fire alarm system. Then repairs to Sixth Street, where during the recent storm a sea-going tug could have floated comfortably, are down for $12,835, making a total of $35,835 for these authorized improvements.
Salaries were increased all along the line at the last election. The mayor and police judge get $900 a year more than formerly; police and firemen will get better.
The police chief’s pay is fixed at $2100 a year, so is the fire chief’s. Patrolmen will get $150 a month as will the four paid firemen.
Fire hundred dollars is allowed for extra police.
The Evening Herald, December 1, 1920
50 years ago
The trains on Southern Pacific Railroad’s main north-south line have stopped. Crews are working feverishly to restore about 350 feet of track which was ripped up by a derailment Monday about 9:30 p.m. It is hoped the line will be repaired later this afternoon.
This morning 21 freight cars lay strewn over a wide area and bulldozers were used to clear them from the track’s vicinity.
Their loads were scattered on the ground, showing the cars carried pig iron, plywood, newsprint, and pressboard.
Sets of wheels could be seen all over the site. Repair trains were at the scene and while some workers removed the wreckage, others were already starting to lay new track.
First indications were that a gondola car carrying pig iron had a broken wheel.
The train had passed through Klamath Falls at 8:30 Monday night.
A huge pile of lumber resembled the results of an explosion. Bulldozers pushed the cars into a field which was formerly used as a pasture. It will take considerable work to level the field again.
The Herald and News, December 1, 1970
25 years ago
Internet access at Mazama High School is a wire poking out of a wall near bookshelves in the library.
At Henley High School, there is one internet access line in the staff room.
The information superhighway is coming, slowly, to Klamath County and Klamath Falls classrooms.
“They say it’s going to happen,” said Mazama High School science teacher Pat Ward as he pointed to the access wire in the school library. “It’s kind of frustrating because the administration keeps telling us we have access to the internet, but their idea of access is one port, which seldom has a computer hooked up to it.”
The one computer that is capable of accessing the internet is used by teachers in classrooms and has to be tracked down before it can be hooked to the library internet port.
Ward and other educators want direct access for their students because it offers up-to-date informational that makes some textbooks obsolete.
The Herald and News, December 1, 1995
10 years ago
As a fire burned through Placentia, Belize, jumping from one building to the next, residents ran to the ocean, filled plastic washbasins, and threw the gallon or so of water at the flames.
They made trips for 2 1/2 hours before a fire truck arrived. Half of the town was destroyed.
Jack Baumann, a retired veterinarian who lives in Klamath Falls, heard the story at a Rotary Club meeting while he was on vacation in the tiny town of less the 1,000 people, located at the southern end of the Central American country.
Baumann offered the Klamath Basin Sunrise Rotary Club’s assistance with the fire fighting problem.
Like many tiny towns in small, poor countries, the government doesn’t provide rapid response services to every municipality.
Monty Keady, president of the Sunrise Rotary Club and division chief of training for Fire District No. 1, arranged to have extra fire and emergency medical equipment sent to the town.
Then he bought a plane ticket down to Belize to teach the new volunteer fire squad how to use it.
“In a small country like that, that’s how things happen,” Keady said. “The people decide to do something and the government catches up.”
Agencies across Klamath County have continued to donate extra or outdated equipment to the club that ships it down to Belize. Keady had made several trips to train the new firefighters, including how to drive an old fire truck donated by a fire brigade in England.
“The seat was on the wrong side, so that made it difficult,” Keady said with a laugh. “They wanted to play with the siren all day long . . .I had to tell them, ‘Remember, this is for real.”
The Herald and News, December, 3, 2010