100 years ago
A telegram was received today from H.C. Blanchard in charge of publicity of the U.S. Reclamation Service stating that he would arrive this evening with an expert moving picture operator to take views of the Klamath project to consume three days beginning Tuesday morning.
It is expected to take all the important industries including the crops in the Tulelake District, the development on the Upper Klamath Lake, stock raising and the stock ranges of Fort Klamath country and the dairy possibilities in the Merrill country. The lumber industry will also be shown in scenes from the logging camps, logging trains, movement of logs on the lake, sawmills and the finished products in the box factories.
Klamath country’s wonderful scenic parts will also be taken in such spots as Crater Lake, Rocky Point and dozens of other beautiful spots throughout the county. Klamath Falls will also come in for a picture showing the activities land building industries and wholesale and retail activities.
When completed this picture will be shown throughout the departments of economics in all the schools and colleges of the United States. They will also find their way to farmers institutes as well as other institutes. This is one of the greatest pieces of publicity that Klamath Falls has ever been able to secure.
The Evening Herald, Sept. 13, 1920
50 years ago
Forty young people from Europe who have been working in the New England states as summer camp counselors spent the night at the Willard Hotel during a four-week tour of the United State in five station wagons.
“We had a very nice time here: a beautiful evening,” said Hans Reusch, 34, from Munich, West Germany.
The group was driving through Klamath Falls en route to California when seen by Buff Runnels and his son Mark, 126 Georgia Ave.
“My son gave them the peace sign and they returned it and stopped to talk. Buff and Mark then invited them to the house for the evening.” Said Mrs. Runnels this morning.
“This was a very special event of our tour, to get such a friendly spontaneous invitation,” Reusch said this morning during a tour of the Herald and News.
The young counselors have completed two months work in eastern summer camps. They are sponsored by the Association for Work Travel Exchange based in New York State.
Two weeks of their four-week tour of the U.S. remain. They will visit host families in San Francisco and Los Angeles and then make their way back to New York by Sept. 25. From there, they will return to their own countries. The group is traveling in five station wagon with eight people per station wagon.
The Herald and News, Sept. 13 1970
25 years ago
Modoc Lumber Co. will start coming apart piece by piece over the next few weeks as buyers in this week’s auction begin hauling away their purchases.
Ron Loveness, special projects manager for Modoc, said today the company was generally pleased with the outcome of the auction.
He declined to release specific prices, and said the total revenues from the sale haven’t been calculated. The auction lasted until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, and until 6:00 p.m. Thursday after beginning at 9:00 a.m. both days.
“On the whole it went pretty well. It could have been a lot worse. It could have been a little better,” Loveness said.
“Our Maxi-mill complex which is a computerized log breakdown system in our small-log mill, went for a lot more than others had at recent auctions,” Loveness said. The mill was purchased by a hardwood processing company in North Carolina, he added.
The company’s planing mill will be shipped to Australia, and the pellet mill and computerized set of drying kilns will be heading to Washington state.
Local buyers bought many of the smaller items, as well as buildings.
The Herald and News, Sept 15, 1995
10 years ago
Cracks in the mud. Miles after miles of dry, barren fields. Plants wanting for water.
Most years, large sections of the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge-the nation’s oldest water fowl refuge-are covered with water and water loving, early-arriving migratory waterfowl. Most years refuge managers were channeling water to selected units for ducks, geese, swans and other birds on or preparing for their annual northward migration.
This isn’t most years.
Instead Ron Cole and Dave Mauser view conditions on the 46,900-acre refuge with a mix of dismay and frustration. Cole, the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge Complex manager, has intermittently worked at Basin refuges since the 1980s. Mauser, a wildlife biologist, has worked in the Basin since 1991.
“This is the driest I’ve ever seen it,” Mauser said, gazing over dried out sections of Unit 2, which most Septembers are filling with migrating pintails and other birds.
Mauser notes that 80 percent of the birds traveling the Pacific Flyway use the various Klamath Basin refuges, with the majority of those using Lower Klamath.
The Herald and News, Sept. 7, 2010