100 years ago
“Mr. Orem has just been married; please be gentle with him.”
Thoughtful (?) fellow workers of Roy Orem at the First State & Savings bank thus today apprised the world of Mr. Orem’s exchange of bachelor freedom for connubial bliss, an event that took place Saturday evening. The world looked, smiled and kept its counsel. The unconscious victim of the jesters wore a happy smile, also, for reasons all his own and perhaps the joke was not entirely one-sided after all.
A romance that began 10 years ago during high school days was consummated when Mr. Orem brought Miss Hazel M. Goeller as a bride to the altar Saturday evening. The ceremony was a quiet affair, performed by the Rev. E. P. Lawrence at the Presbyterian manse at 6:30 o’clock. The couple was attended only by the sisters of the bride and bridegroom, Miss Barbara Goeller and Mrs. Orva Orem Earnest.
Both contracting parties have grown up in the community and both are held in high esteem, and begin life together with the good will and best wishes of many friends.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. F. Goeller, pioneer residents. Mr. Orem is the son of another family who have long been residents here, Mr. and Mrs. H. Orem, corner of Tenth and High streets. During the late war he saw service in the United States navy as a radio operator, being discharged last August after two years’ service, during which he made two trips to South America and to France.
- Evening Herald, March 29, 1920
50 years ago
Everything is normal at Air West in Klamath Falls today.
Manager Warren Taylor said as far as he knows, Las Vegas billionaire Howard Hughes will be the new boss starting Wednesday.
Taylor said since the stockholders and the board of directors approved the sale of the airline to Hughes at a meeting March 23, nothing has occurred which would indicate that Hughes is not taking over operations Wednesday.
“Everything is as usual, but we’ll have a new boss tomorrow,” Taylor said.
The work slow-down by air traffic controllers has not affected the local operations of Air West, but has slowed down some flights in the San Francisco area, according to Taylor.
- Herald and News, March 31, 1970
25 years ago
Former Klamath Falls residents John Daniel and Paulann Petersen will share selections of their poetry at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the College Union Mount Shasta Room at Oregon Institute of Technology.
Daniel, the poetry editor of Wilderness Magazine, is the author of two books of poems, “All Things Touched by Wind” and “Common Ground.”
In 1982, he received a Wallace Stegner Fellowship in poetry at Stanford University where he later lectured in creative writing and composition. He now teaches part-time with the Northwest Writing Institute at Lewis & Clark College in Portland.
“The Trail Home,” a collection of his essays on nature, imagination and the American West, won the 1993 Oregon Book Award for creative non-fiction.
Petersen is the author of two books of poetry, “Under the Sign of a Neon Wolf” and “The Animal Bride.”
Her poems appear in many literary magazines, including the Clearwater Journal, Poetry Calyx, Calapooya Collage and Wilderness Magazine.
A former Wallace Stegner Fellow in poetry at Stanford University, Petersen now teaches high school English and poetry workshops for colleges and writers’ conferences. She was the keynote speaker for the 1995 Oregon Poetry Association meeting.
- Herald and News, March 31, 1995
10 years ago
Shasta Elementary School sixth-graders on Tuesday convicted the third little pig of murdering the Big Bad Wolf.
The conviction was part of a mock trial in Klamath County Circuit Court facilitated by Judge Roxanne Osborne, Klamath County Deputy District Attorney Cole Chase and Klamath County District Attorney Ed Caleb. Participating were students in Tricia Polsinelli’s class.
The trial’s purpose was to give students a glimpse of the criminal justice system at work, Caleb said.
Prior to an earthquake that hit Klamath Falls in 1993, Caleb said the courthouse frequently hosted mock trials. He decided to bring them back after being interviewed by 11-year-old Marcos Alvarado for a class paper.
“I was doing an interview on racism. (Ed Caleb) was impressed by my questions, so he invited us,” Alvarado said.
Osborne assigned students to a variety of roles, including judge, prosecution and defense attorneys, witnesses, experts and jury members. Alvarado presided as judge.
Osborne, Caleb and Chase fed the students lines through the case, showing them examples of how lawyers question and cross-examine witnesses and how each role fits into the trial.
Polsinelli said it was a great experience for her students, and they learned a lot because they were able to participate, making for a better learning experience.
“It’s a fabulous extension of our learning,” she said.
- Herald and News, March 31, 2010