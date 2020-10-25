100 years ago
At his home in this city last evening, Captain John Davenport Merryman passed away very peacefully. John Davenport Merryman was born 1838 at St. Clarksville, Ohio. In his veins flowed the blood of some of the oldest families of Maryland and Virginia. He inherited a fervent patriotism, a strong character tempered by a sincere, genial disposition. He was a man of ideals and he lived up to his ideals without compromise. His love of country and zeal for her service was a passion with him from the time in 1861 when, as a very young man, he enlisted in the Union army, down to the time of World War when, at 80 years of age, he offered his services to his country again.
He served as a captain, with brevet major, in the old 25th Ohio, a fighting regiment of whose fame he was justly proud. He was wounded at Allegheny Mountain and again very severely at the second battle of Bull Run. This last wound invalided him and compelled his retirement from the army to his lifelong regret.
Captain Merryman came to Oregon in search of health in 1863 settling in Hillsboro. Captain Merryman has made his home in Klamath Falls for the past four years. Besides his widow, Mrs. Rebecca Eagleton Merryman, Captain Merryman leaves his children Dr. George H. Merryman and Harold C. Merryman of this city.
The Evening Herald, October 27, 1920
50 years ago
A “live” 75 or 105 mm. shell, probably from an abandoned World War II souvenir, was scheduled to be detonated either this afternoon or in the morning by a Kingsley Field crew at the place it was found by loggers about 25 miles from Chiloquin.
The Klamath County sheriff’s office here said a Bly Logging Co., Klamath Falls, official reported the find in a logging area off the Head-of-the-River Road northeast of Chiloquin. The shell casing was “pitted and rusty,” and appeared to have been at its location some time. It was described as about a foot long and three inches in diameter, and its nose had a proximity fuse. The person abandoning the shell apparently decided it was a dangerous thing to have around.
The Herald and News, October 29, 1970
25 years ago
State wildlife officials issued a new alert regarding cougars today after children waiting for a bus sighted one of the big cats in the Round Lake neighborhood. Beth Waterbury, wildlife biologist for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said a cougar was sighted in a mobile home park on Round Lake Road.
“It’s not anything we’re really worried about, unless we see a pattern,” Waterbury said.
“There are all sorts of fresh deer tracks going through that drainage, she added. “I have no reason to believe the cougar was after anything other than its natural food source.”
The cougar sighting was shortly after daybreak. With the end of daylight saving time this weekend, the chance of bus riders encountering a cougar should diminish.
“The kids kind of need to stick together. They don’t need to be afraid. They just need to take some basic precautions to avoid any confrontations.”
The Herald and News, October 27, 1995
10 years ago
Jeld-Wen is selling several of its Pacific Northwest resort properties, including Running Y Ranch and Ridgewater Properties in Klamath Falls. The two Klamath Falls developments are listed, along with other company resorts—Brasada Ranch near Eagle Crest, Ore; Eagle Crest near Redmond, Ore. and Silver Mountain Resort in Kellogg, Idaho. The combined properties-about 8,700 acres-brought in more than $100 million in revenue annually from 2005 to 2007.
The resort, west of Klamath Falls and abutting Upper Klamath Lake, includes a lodge, day spa, and private homes. The resort offers horseback riding and other activities and an Arnold Palmer designed golf course. The ice skating rink serving Klamath Falls in on the property. Ridgewater is off Highway 140 between Lakeshore Drive and the Stewart Lenox area. It has 245 platted lots and 353 master planned sites.
The Herald and News, October 20, 2010